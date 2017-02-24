Richfield High School graduation rate jumps 5 percentage points, bests statewide rate

A chart shows Richfield’s graduation rate trends, broken down between white, black and Hispanic students. (Graphic courtesy Minnesota Department of Education)

Richfield High School raised its graduation rate by 5 percent last school year, putting the class of 2016 above the statewide average, according to a report released this week by the Minnesota Department of Education.

Richfield high schoolers posted a four-year graduation rate of 83 percent, beating the statewide rate of 82 percent, according to MDE. In the improvement, administrators are crediting a bolstered intervention framework and staff’s willingness to set aside time for student needs.

“The high school team is really focusing on intervening when and if kids are beginning to fall behind,” Superintendent Steve Unowsky said.

That means more student meetings and more parental contact, Unowsky explained.

“100 percent of the time, parents are very supportive,” Richfield High School Principal Latanya Daniels said.

Additionally, teachers are giving up their designated prep time or lunch time, or staying before or after school to meet the needs of struggling students, according to Unowsky.

“We’ve been very impressed with the ongoing dedication of our teachers and staff members,” he said.

The improvement also coincides with the arrival of Daniels, who oversaw last school year’s graduation rate uptick in her first year on the job.

One factor leading to the improvement, Daniels said, was an emphasis on finding the root causes of a particular student’s struggles, with educators asking questions such as: Does the student need a social worker? Or, is it a mental health issue?

Daniels described the approach as “wraparound services,” one example of which being Richfield High School’s in-school health center, which provides services similar to that of a traditional medical clinic.

Aside from the graduation rate improvement, last year the high school saw a 40 percent drop in the class failure rate, Daniels said.

Furthermore, the graduation rate topped the statewide rate in a year when the state’s rate reached a record high of 82 percent, according to MDE.

Richfield administrators expect continued improvement with the help of an additional period being added to the high school’s daily schedule. The seven-period day is meant to provide more time to embed student supports within the school day, among other opportunities.

“We expect consistent jumps over the next couple of years as all the structures that the high school team and Principal Daniels put in place really take shape,” Unowsky said.

The seven-period day won’t work miracles automatically, though. Daniels cautioned that it’s not “the panacea or the magic bullet for our success as a high school.” It just provides the structure for improvement, she explained.

And there is still much room for improvement; in fact, Richfield High School’s achievement gap widened in relation to the graduation rate.

The rate among black students dropped by 1 percentage point to 81 percent, while Hispanic students saw a gain of 5 percentage points, reaching 72 percent.

White students saw a 10 percentage point gain, posting a graduation rate of 91 percent. That group’s rate had dropped 11 points to 80 percent in 2015; now, the graduation rate among white students is back to its 2014 level.

MDE’s goal is for the statewide graduation rate to reach 90 percent by 2020, while Daniels hopes to get past 90 percent by 2019.

To reach that, she is embracing the school’s everyday goal, which she said is “to just get our students what they need to be successful.”