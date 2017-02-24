Eden Prairie wrestling reaches section semifinals

Eagles pile up the pins as No. 3 seed in Section 6AAA

Eden Prairie received the No. 3 seed in Section 6AAA team sections and won the opening match before falling to No. 2 Mound-Westonka at the Whitehawks home on Feb. 17.

The Eagles took care of No. 6 Hopkins 48-33 in the opening round starting with three pins including a nine-second fall by Bryce Dagle at 106 pounds.

Sam Fuchs scored a pin in 50 seconds at 113 pounds and 120-pounder Ethan Hook scored a fall in 1:20. The Eagles finished with six pins, ending with falls by Jordan Todd (145), Alex Sissel (170) and heavyweight Zane Sphatt.

In the 37-33 loss to Mound-Westonka in the semifinals, eight of the 14 matches were decided by a pin, five from the Eagles starting with a first-period pin by Dagle at 106 pounds and Azi Rankin followed with another opening period, at 1:27 of his 120-pound match. The Whitehawks went on to win the next six consecutive matches before Sissel picked up a 12-6 decision at 170 pounds to get back on the right side. Eden Prairie closed out the match with three more falls starting with Ben Westerberg at 195 pounds, Sam Horn at 220 pounds and Jacob Foss at 285 pounds.

Contact Jason Olson at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @SunSportsJason