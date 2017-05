Trout Unlimited is offering a free introduction to fly fishing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Wood Lake Nature Center, 6710 Lakeshore Drive.

The Twin Cities branch of the non-profit conservation group works to preserve, restore and protect cold-water fisheries in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa, with a focus on the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area.

Info: Visit TwinCitiesTU.org or call Dan Callahan at 651-238-2111.