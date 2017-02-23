Girls hockey: Eden Prairie reaches state semifinals

A hat trick by Rogge, two goals by McLaughlin and two assists by Hengler set the tone in state opener victory

Eden Prairie head coach Jamie Grossman called over the to referee for the puck. Senior captain Naomi Rogge cleanly tipped a Crystalyn Hengler shot from the point past Forest Lake’s Josephine Bothun to give the Eagles (20-6-2) a comfortable 6-2 lead late in the second period.

She completed the hat trick and the head coach wanted to make sure she had the souvenir from the 6-4 Class AA state quarterfinal win over Forest Lake (20-7-2) Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The reigning Class AA state champion Eagles received the No. 4 seed heading into state and jumped out to a 3-0 lead 73 seconds into the second period before building a 6-2 lead heading into the third period.

Rogge set up line mate Emily McLaughlin for the first of two times the pair connected for a goal coming 8:27 into the contest.

Rogge, the senior captain, made it 2-0 after intercepting a Ranger pass along the boards near the faceoff mark. She stick handled the puck between a Forest Lake defenseman’s legs chipping a backhanded shot over the Rangers goalie, 15:25 in. Rogge added second goal of the game 1:13 into the second period, shorthanded and the Rangers broke up the shutout bid 41 seconds later as Maddie Kolbow tapped in a loose puck in the crease.

The second Rogge-to-McLaughlin connection came on the power play at the 5:49 mark of the second period. Sammie Morton handed the puck off to Rogge for a blast. McLaughlin was on there on the edge of the goal crease to redirect the puck to make it 4-1. Nearly four minutes later, Crystalyn Hengler’s blast from the point was tipped home by Sydney Langseth to make it 5-1 only to have Forest Lake respond with another quick strike, this time with a long-range shot from just outside the hash marks.

The shot did something not many shots have done this season, found a way past Eagles junior goaltender Alexa Dobchuk who made 20 saves for the win.

Down 6-2 to start the third period, Forest Lake took shots and crashed the Eagles net for two goals to trim the defending state champions lead to 6-4 at 11:08 of the period with a second goal from Kolbow before Kayla Kasel made it a two-goal game at the 11:08 mark of the period.

Eden Prairie will face top-seeded Edina at 8 p.m. Friday with a trip to Saturday’s championship game on the line. Edina won both previous meetings.

Contact Jason Olson at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @SunSportsJason