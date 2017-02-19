War of ideas creates strange political alliances

Commonly held wisdom dictates I’m not supposed to write a column about abortion, because it’s a losing proposition, with both sides entrenched and ready to flood my inbox at the slightest provocation.

You can take your finger off the hair trigger. This column is not about abortion, even though that’s where it starts.

I covered a protest outside the Richfield Planned Parenthood Clinic last Saturday. The 30 or so demonstrators comprised the kind of scene you could expect, complete with blown-up pictures of slimy pink embryos. There were even a couple counter-protesters there to liven up the scene.

As pro-life demonstrators lined the sidewalk in hopes that Planned Parenthood would lose its federal funding, it soon became clear they weren’t all hardcore conservatives. But if they want to support their pro-life cause, they have to vote as if they are.

Instead of arguing for the Planned Parenthood money to go back into the coffers or toward tax breaks, some of the demonstrators proposed to redirect the funds to clinics that don’t provide abortions, but do provide the same women’s healthcare services comprising the bulk of

Planned Parenthood’s work. This is hardly an embrace of the conservative rallying cry to shrink the government.

Alas, whatever side you find yourself on any particular issue, you have to swallow a whole host of other ideas if you want to take part in democracy. So if you are pro-life, you have to vote Republican, and if you’re pro-choice, you go with the Democrats.

That effectively means a pro-lifer is automatically anti-gun control, and a pro-choice voter wants to raise taxes on the rich. In a vacuum, though, it’s unclear how any these issues are intrinsically related, how one flashpoint means you have to take a prescribed position on another.

But the system dictates that the issues of the day get lumped together. This just might be one source of the chronic dissatisfaction people have with their gunked-up government – two lumbering coalitions offering two different directions.

You can see why that is so limiting in a three-dimensional world. You can see why politics are such a slog, a truck stuck in the mud and trying to escape by rocking forward and backward again and again.

The scariest result of this system is that people start to truly believe in ideas that they otherwise wouldn’t, ideas that might actually be harmful to themselves, all because they’ve joined a team – liberalism or conservatism. You join the tribe and you support it no matter what, and the idea of the opposition’s otherness perpetuates itself.

So you can see how we got to our bifurcated political state, two tectonic plates drifting apart. When you’re caught in your own echo chamber, having been indoctrinated with a religious zeal, it’s hard to hear the other echo chamber, even though there might be some ideas that make sense bouncing around over there.

As a voter, you have no choice to embrace those nuances, and having a choice is supposed to be the heart of democracy.

Untangling these knots would be an epic undertaking and lead to a radical shift in how the government works. Maybe the solution is a direct democracy, where regular people get to vote on the issues as they arise, just as politicians do.

Or maybe we stop labeling politicians by party, but instead by specialization. Those politicians would then convene in individual assemblies and vote on the issues. For instance, there could be an assembly formed to specifically address the abortion debate and similar social issues. There would be another assembly that addresses the tax code, and another for debate over energy and the environment.

That way, a pro-life voter could pick a pro-life candidate, while also picking someone who will protect the environment, if that’s how they happen to see the world. Or, a pro-choice voter could pick a politician who supports Planned Parenthood, and someone else who stands against strict gun control measures.

This model would give the people a stronger voice in a more flexible, responsive democracy.

Anyway, it’s just one idea, if nothing more than a thought experiment. An adroit political mind could probably point out all sorts of reasons it wouldn’t work in the real world. I get it, deciding on which direction to send 320 million people is a complicated process with no perfect solution.

But it’s fun to think about a system where we give the people real choices and allow them to embrace nuance. They might start thinking for themselves, and save themselves in the process.

Contact Andrew Wig at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @RISunCurrent.