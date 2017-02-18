Rogge breaks through to return defending champs to state

Eighth grader Grace Kuipers ties it up with 2:23 to force a third OT in as many meetings with Tonka

Eden Prairie’s Ms. Hockey candidate Naomi Rogge buried a rebound 1:20 into a second overtime to send the defending state champions back to the Xcel Energy Center as Section 2AA champions. Eden Prairie senior captain Sammie Morton, left, hoists the Section 2AA trophy with captains Becca Berg, right, and Naomi Rogge, center, at Ridder Arena Friday after a 2-1 win over Minnetonka in double overtime. (Sun Current photo by Jason Olson)

The Eagles (19-6-2) faced Minnetonka (14-10-2) for a third time this season with both previous meetings ending in ties, 1-1 and 3-3, only adding to the intrigue of a section final that needed to have someone come out on top.

After a scoreless opening period, Minnetonka took advantage of the games first penalty, a hooking minor to junior Crystalyn Hengler at 11:43 of the second period. Exactly 60 seconds later, Sarah McDonell gave the Skippers a 1-0 lead.

That lead stood until the final minutes of the game when the Eagles youth broke through to send the game into overtime. Freshman Sydney Langseth set up eighth-grader Grace Kuipers for her second goal of the season coming with 2:23 left.

The first eight minute overtime session came and went with a couple intense moments but neither side could capitalize on its chances.

After the Zamboni resurfaced the ice, Rogge, who is a Minnesota Duluth recruit, won the face-off draw to the left of the Skippers goal. She drew the puck back to Hengler who fired a shot from the point.

Eden Prairie goalie Alexa Dobchuk bats away a puck from danger. (Sun Current photo by Jason Olson)

Skippers goaltender Liz Kubicek made the initial save but the rebound dropped out to Rogge who was in perfect position for the rebound shot and didn’t miss for her 35th goal and 57th point of the season.

Eden Prairie junior goaltender Alexa Dobchuk made several key stops to keep the Eagles in the game and finished with 16 saves for her 19th victory of the season.

