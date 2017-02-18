Public versus private education discussed as Legislators meet with Richfield School Board

The push and pull between private and public education was the center of a discussion Feb. 6 as the Richfield School Board welcomed Richfield’s four state legislators for a study session.

The consequences of emphasizing competition between schools was at top of mind for Boardmember Peter Toensing, as he and his colleagues laid out their views on the most pressing topics for their district.

“I don’t want to give the perception that we don’t recognize the upside of competition,” Toensing said. “At the same time, I think we need to recognize the risks that are inherent in a competitive model. And a competition among schools is essentially a competition for enrollment.”

He reminded the legislators that “competition means winners and losers,” arguing that is unfair to students who happen to find themselves in districts on the losing end of the competition for resources.

Toensing was particularly concerned with a bill at the Legislature providing tax credits for donations made to foundations that provide private education scholarships to disadvantaged students.

Rep. Jean Wagenius (D-Minneapolis) had a central rhetorical question on the tax credits: “Bottom line, where does the money come from?”

Since the tax credits would amount to public dollars being funneled toward private schools, Toensing wants a system that holds those entities accountable, just like public schools are accountable to the state and federal government.

The paperwork pest

With accountability, comes paperwork, a burden that district officials would like to see reduced. Superintendent Steve Unowsky said the district has five or six accountability reports it must regularly file.

If that could be condensed to one, “I think we would universally have districts across the state cheering,” Unowsky said.

Paperwork is particularly bothersome for special education teachers, Rep. Linda Slocum (D-Richfield) noted. Slocum, a former Minneapolis middle school teacher, criticized a system that she said ignores a legislative directive by taking teachers away from the classroom.

“We need to really look at it and look at streamlining the paperwork so that we’re not frying our teachers,” she said. “They’re leaving in droves.”

Perhaps the reporting required by state’s World’s Best Workforce accountability program and the federal government’s Every Student Succeeds Act could be streamlined into one report, Boardmember Crystal Brakke suggested.

Also regarding special education, Unowsky addressed funding gaps that educators refer to as cross-subsidies, in which general education funds are used to make up for deficits in special education.

“It’s not only for the benefit of the child with special needs, it’s for everyone in the classroom,” said Boardmember Paula Cole, who teaches at a Spanish Immersion School elementary school in Minneapolis.

If teachers, working in classrooms where special-needs students are mixed with mainstream students, don’t have the proper special education supports, there is a risk of mainstream students “not getting the attention that they would have if they had the other supports in the classroom,” Cole explained.

In terms of overall funding, Unowsky is hopeful for at least the 2 percent increase proposed by Gov. Mark Dayton for the state’s per pupil education budget.

The formula for determining those per pupil funds “needs to be a top priority for the Senate,” Sen. Patricia Torres Ray said.

Torres Ray added that she and her colleagues must push to secure the 2 percent increase, “and some members are saying we should go 4 percent.”

