A fur trade expert will share the story of a prolific fur trader this weekend at Bloomington’s historic Pond House.

Richard Williams, the program director at The Landing in Shakopee, will discuss the career of Oliver Faribault, a 19th-century fur trader. Williams will speak 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Gideon Pond House of Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St.

Info: bit.ly/gideonpond