Bloomington church to host weekly divorce presentations

A Bloomington church will host a 12-part divorce series.

The series will be held 7-8:15 p.m. Mondays, beginning Feb. 27, at the Church of St. Edward, 9401 Nesbitt Ave. The weekly series will run through May 22, with no session being held April 17.

Each session will include a presentation from facilitators who have personally experienced divorce, followed by discussion and reflection. Participants will have an opportunity to write and reflect on their experiences and share their stories if they wish. The program is $15.

Call 952-835-7101 to register.

Info: stedwardschurch.org