Organized collection wrinkles being ironed out

Bloomington’s conversion to organized collection for its garbage and recycling programs has not been without its challenges, and the next test for the new system is coming this spring.

The city’s annual curbside cleanup program is changing under organized collection. The parameters of the annual service aren’t changing, but the difference this year will be that the haulers providing organized collection will now provide the curbside cleanup service, rather than one hauler providing the service citywide under a separate contract, according to Karl Keel, the city’s public works director.

This year’s curbside cleanup will begin Saturday, April 8, and continue each Saturday through May 6, with weekly collection occurring in one of the city’s five weekday solid waste collection zones.

The curbside cleanup service is provided by a separate fee collected through the city’s utility bill, primarily from single-family households. Some townhome associations have participated in the past, and townhome associations that are not part of the city’s organized collection program were going to be excluded from the curbside cleanup service under organized collection.

But, several townhome associations expressed interest in continuing to participate in the annual program, so the city is in the process of amending its contract with the residential solid waste haulers to provide the service to interested associations, Keel explained.

The amendment for curbside cleanup is one of a handful of issues that has come up since the city’s organized collection system was instituted in October.

The negotiations to include townhome associations in curbside cleanup follow an amendment for Christmas tree disposal. The contract between the city and its solid waste haulers didn’t include a provision for tree removal, but the service was added this winter for a fee of $10. Although some haulers have charged a fee for the service prior to organized collection, some haulers had included the service with their regular monthly collection fees, Keel noted.

Another amendment the city is working on is a provision for walk-up service. Some customers had arranged to have haulers retrieve the carts from their property rather than the customers rolling them down to the curb. The city’s contract didn’t include such a provision, but an amendment is being processed, Keel said.

Although organized collection began in early October, the city’s haulers began the process of exchanging carts, as necessary, weeks prior. The cart exchange turned out to be a challenging process for a variety of reasons, according to Keel.

Because organized collection unifies the service provider serving all households on a city street, the city’s licensed haulers had to collect carts from many of their existing customers and distribute them to different residents. The information that haulers provided the city regarding the cart sizes of each customer had errors that resulted in haulers sometimes dropping off the wrong size cart to their new customers, or old carts being picked up without new carts immediately available to the customer, Keel explained.

Although carts were being exchanged during the weeks prior, haulers continued to provide service to their customers in the weeks leading up to organized collection, regardless of the carts the customers were using. The cart exchange resulted in an increase in missed pick-ups, Keel noted.

“There was a lot of confusion around cart rollout,” he said.

The end of the yard waste season also created issues when organized collection was instituted. Haulers typically collect yard waste disposal fees annually or semi-annually, and rather than refund the balance of the season’s fees and have the city collect a fee for the final weeks of the season, the haulers continued collecting yard waste under their open collection routes, which also resulted in an increase in missed pick-ups, Keel explained.

The organized collection system was instituted in order to reduce the traffic through neighborhoods for collecting solid waste. Instead of up to seven companies traveling down a street to collect garbage, recycling and yard waste, one company services an entire street. The city had the option of opening up organized collection to bidding, but the Bloomington City Council pursued a system that is intended to preserve each hauler’s market share, and requires the haulers to work together as a consortium to redistribute their business throughout the city.

Maintaining the market share of each hauler under organized collection resulted in a more complex conversion, but many of the issues that resulted from the conversion have been ironed out, according to Keel.

Billing for solid waste disposal is now handled by the city through its bimonthly utility bills.

Information about solid waste services, including curbside cleanup, is available online at tr.im/solidwaste.