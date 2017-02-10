Edina Crime Prevention Fund accepting applications for Mike Siitari Officer of the Year Award

The Edina Crime Prevention Fund seeks nominations for its sixth-annual Mike Siitari Officer of the Year Award.

The Officer of the Year Award is given to an Edina police officer who has gone above and beyond the call of duty. The award seeks to honor those who have shown exemplary service and leadership through innovation and public relations.

“This award means a lot to the officers who have won it in the past,” said Police Chief Dave Nelson. “It’s an excellent way to recognize the hard work of the officers.”

Last year, the Edina Crime Prevention Fund named Officer Mike Seeger as the Mike Siitari Officer of the Year for his work as coordinator of the Junior Police Program the past 15 years, touching the lives of nearly 600 children annually. Seeger grew up in Edina and continues to raise his family in the community. He’s also been active with the Rotary Club of Edina Morningside for 15 years and is a volunteer firefighter in Edina.

“I enjoy working in this community and strive every day to make it a better,” Seeger said after receiving the award.

Nominations from the public and city employees are accepted, and winners are selected by the Edina Crime Prevention Fund. All nominees must be Edina police officers.

To nominate a candidate, submit the name of the officer and a few sentences describing the nominee’s achievements. Nominations for the 2016 award can be made by writing to Nancy Karkhoff at [email protected] or the Edina Crime Prevention Fund; Re: Officer of the Year, 4801 W. 50th St., Edina, MN 55424.

Nominations must be received by Wednesday, March 1. Members of the Crime Prevention Fund will review the

nominations and select a recipient. For additional information, contact Karkhoff at 952-826-0472.

A partner to the Edina Police Department since the late 1960s, the Edina Crime Prevention Fund has been a significant contributor to many Police services and programs.

Info: edinacrimefund.org