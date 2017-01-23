Speakers to discuss health care affordability

A presentation regarding the need for affordable, high-quality health care will be featured during next week’s Bloomington Progressive Issues Forum.

The program begins 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Davanni’s Restaurant, 8605 Lyndale Ave., Bloomington. A dinner social begins at 5:30 p.m.

Ron Jankowski and John Kolstad will discuss the problems of the current health care system and options to make health care affordable for all Minnesotans. Jankowski is a family physician and clinical professor in the University of Minnesota School of Medicine who has served on boards of Allina, MedCenters and UCare.

Kolstad is president of Mill City Music, a community activist and the founder of Minnesota Universal Health Care Coalition who has long provided health insurance for his employees.

Info: [email protected]