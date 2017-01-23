Richfield punk rocker teams with real-life guitar hero

Brandon Strate of Richfield is set to embark on a European Tour with the band Doyle, which is fronted by the guitarist from seminal punk band the Misfits. (Photo by Alan Snodgrass)

How long can a punk stay a punk?

As people age, they tend to settle down and find an officially sanctioned path as the weight of reality kicks in.

Brandon Strate is not one of those people. Twelve years after graduating from Richfield High School, he is yet to set aside the rebellious impulses that drew him to the hardcore punk music scene, and he has no reason to give up now.

On Feb. 1, Strate embarks on the thrill of a lifetime as he prepares for a European tour with Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein, the larger-than-life guitarist from Strate’s favorite band of all time – the Misfits.

“I had a Misfits shirt before I even knew who they were,” Strate said. While he was first drawn to the band’s imagery, he would soon embrace the music, and never give it up.

After 10 years playing in the hardcore band They Live, Strate was working in the construction business when he got the life-changing message over Instagram. He would be playing bass with a real life guitar hero.

“I was, like, flipping out,” Strate recalls from that day in July 2015. “I basically, like, walked off the job.”

He proceeded to join a national tour with Doyle, the eponymous band formed by the former Misfits guitarist.

The connection between Strate and one of his idols began to form in 2008. Strate and childhood friend Casey Boyd are still active in They Live, but the pair also has a record label called Drink Blood Records. Their work with the label included putting out an album in 2009 with the Alabama punk-horror band Cancerslug.

From there, they got to know the group’s founding member, Alex Story, who would later join Doyle. At that point, Strate was just happy to know the guy who knows the guy.

“I thought, ‘Like wow, I’m friends with the guy. He’s friends with a misfit. That’s cool,’” he said. After playing in the Misfits in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein now tours with his own band, Doyle. (Photo by Alan Snodgrass)

Then, Doyle found itself in need of a bassist. Strate had already sent Doyle a demo recording as an audition from a previous opening in the band, and Strate had shown he had the chops on bass to keep up on stage.

“He saw that, you know, I could rough it out,” he said.

So, Strate went on tour with Doyle, playing shows on the same bill as Misfits founder Glenn Danzig, his childhood hero. “The whole time trying not to be a fanboy is impossible,” Strate said.

He’s now further settled into his role as the bassist for a major touring punk band, but he’s still coming to grips with the recent developments in his musical life.

“It’s gonna take me years to really work through everything that happened,” Strate said.

Smashing a borrowed guitar

Strate traces his punk roots back to a friendship with Boyd that budded in fifth grade. Even though Strate already had the Misfits shirt, Boyd was the one who introduced him to the band’s music.

Naturally, they went on to form a punk band in high school. Strate recalls playing a variety show at Richfield High School in which the band performed shirtless and bloody before smashing their instruments on stage. And in an homage to the punk ethos, the guitar victimized by Strate happened to be borrowed from a friend.

“I think he thought it was funny. He appreciated the showmanship. It wasn’t an expensive guitar,” Strate explained.

Back in the present day, Boyd says he is by no means jealous of his friend’s adventures in the punk rock stratosphere. “It just goes to show, kind of, the possibilities,” Boyd said.

Realizing his friend made his dream a reality by sticking to his heart, Boyd reflects on the mindset people typically assume as they eschew the trappings of adolescence.

They might say, Boyd observed, “Oh yeah, I listened to that in 8th grade, but I’m an adult now.”

But not Strate.

He admits there might have been a certain point in his life when he was in a serious relationship and contemplated settling into fatherhood.

“But for the most part, I think I’ve been pretty submerged in delusion. I always assume it’s right around the corner,” he said.

Also, part of success is simply being available when opportunity knocks, he acknowledged.

“Anybody that wants to be a touring musician, all they’ve got to do is not have a job or a girlfriend, be good at what they’re doing. The smallest part is talent. Availability is so much of it,” Strate said.

It’s a practical explanation for a dizzying experience he’s trying his best to savor.

“I hope in my next life I’m born in a coma,” Strate said, “so I can spend the whole time reflecting back on this life.”

Contact Andrew Wig at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @RISunCurrent.