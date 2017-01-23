Gabe Aderhold announces candidacy for Edina School Board

2012 Edina High School graduate and nearly lifelong Edina resident Gabe Aderhold became the first candidate to announce a bid for Edina School Board last week with a video statement focused on offering something “new, bold, and courageous.”

Aderhold’s announcement marks the beginning of what he calls “a 10 month campaign to bring a student perspective and progressive voice to the Edina School Board.”

After listening to different voices across the school district, Aderhold crafted a platform centered around the areas of: equity, democracy, students, and educators.

“Edina schools’ track record of offering a high quality education shows how our community has valued the welfare of students and educators,” Aderhold said. “To continue this legacy we must reverse growing class sizes, produce more equitable outcomes, and make sure students and staff have the resources they need. As a school board member, I will fight for an education system that is powered by the people and delivers on these improvements as a result.”

Aderhold hopes his style of campaigning will spur higher voter turnout, greater engagement and bring new voices into the local electoral process. He pledges to run a campaign that is 100-percent positive, inclusive and issue-oriented. In the coming months, Aderhold will continue to share his platform with voters, build grassroots support, and attend Edina School Board meetings.

Info: gabeforedina.com