In honor of Black History Month, Bloomington’s Human Rights Commission will host an exhibit on the life of Frederick Douglass.

The exhibit chronicles his escape from slavery and journey to New York City. It will be on display Feb. 8-28 at Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.

Douglass not only escaped slavery, he fought to end it and championed civil rights for all Americans.

Info: 952-563-8733