Young Richfield Nordic squad kicks off 2016-17

After the start of the Metro West Conference’s Nordic ski season was delayed due to a lack of snow early on in the winter, the Richfield Nordic ski team strapped on the skis for the first time in a competition Jan. 5.

While many of the Spartans’ opponents were hunting to win the competition, Richfield head coach Steve Mills had his team focused on simply finishing the race.

“We have some good competition,” Mills said. “I was pleased with the fact we finished the race.

“This is really slow snow and this is our first race. Psychologically, the cold is hard for skiers that are younger and smaller to compete on a day like today. I give them a lot of credit because this is a hard thing.” Richfield’s Aria DeVries looks to complete the final leg of the Metro West Conference Nordic ski opener Jan. 5, at Elm Creek Park Reserve. (Sun Current staff photo by Chris Chesky)

While the Richfield boys finished fifth and the girls finished sixth, Mills was proud of the fact that his team was able to complete the race.

“This is going to be a confidence boost for everyone, the younger kids and the older kids,” Mills said. “It will also be a wake-up call for the kids that didn’t train.”

Joel Schaefer led the Richfield boys’ team with a 25th place finish in a time of 16 minutes and 10.50 seconds.

“It isn’t like practice where you stop and collect everyone because it’s all continuous,” Schaefer said. “Something about two laps throws you off mentally.

“This is a lot more intense and you’re trying to keep up with everyone. Now you’re skiing with kids with other schools you want to keep up. My nerves are going, I’m anxious and it’s a lot more intense and hectic.”

Schaefer, one of Richfield’s top skiers last season as a freshman, has been thrust into a leadership role with the Spartans due to his experience.

“Especially because I’m so young, being a leader is different for me,” Schaefer said. “In my other sports I am getting taught and following, but I’m not being followed.

“I’m trying to teach them my tips of a 5K and things they should look for during a race.”

Parker Lindstrom (37th place, 21:02.80), Logan Juell (38th place, 21:42.70), Aaron Anderson (39th place, 21:55.76), and Zachary Vlzecky (40th place, 22:57.11) rounded out Richfield’s top five skiers.

Caitlin O’Donnell led the Spartans with her 32nd place finish in a time of 19:45.35. Aria DeVries (34th place, 20:37.51), Ellie Hedlund (37th place, 21:39.66), Molly Kleist (43rd place, 23 minutes) and Bridget Wenaas (45th place, 25:28.97) rounded out Richfield’s top five skiers.

“Joel [Schaefer] did well and Aaron Anderson, in his second year, did pretty well,” Mills said. “Our girls did really well.

“This is a race you want to finish, get under your belt and move on. There are some analogies to other sports like a muddy football game or a really hot marathon, you just want to get it done.”

Richfield also took place in a Metro West Conference meet Jan. 9, where it took fifth-place in both the girls and boys races.

With a young team at its disposal, Richfield will look to improve in time for the section meet in February.

“Our goal is to just get faster every race, improve and feel confident that we’re improving,” Mills said. “There are certain technical things I could go into but we need to work on it all.”

Richfield will participate in its next Metro West Conference meet at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Carver Park Reserve.

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.