Holy Angel girls clicking with 14-1 mark

After winning the state Class 3A girls basketball championship last season, the Holy Angels Stars are playing like champions again this season.

Coach Danny Woods’ team improved to 14-1 with a 63-28 win over Richfield Jan. 14 in the annual Battle of Richfield.

The Spartans were able to hang with the Stars for about the first 10 minutes, but then Holy Angels began to rain three-point shots. Long-distance connections by Emma Henry and co-captain Megan Thompson closed the first half and gave Holy Angels a 31-9 lead.

It was more of the same in the second half as the Stars continued to hit from the outside, while also getting the ball inside to 6-1 ninth-grade forward Kaylie VanDerWerf and 6-2 sophomore forward and co-captain Destinee Oberg.

At the end of the game, Thompson was the leading scorer with 22 points, while Oberg and Riley Thalhuber each scored nine points and Henry added eight.

Late in the game, Richfield tried desperately to reach the 30-point mark, but several shots rimmed out.

Ninth-grade forward Molly Stark was the Spartans’ scoring leader with seven points. Breanna Wendland and Mikayla Hallow-Tyler were next with four points each.

After the game, Woods, who has crafted a well-balanced attack, based on outside shooting and a high-low post look, talked about his team’s ability to score.

“Opponents do different things against us defensively,” he said. “But someone always steps up when they are called. Tonight it was Megan. Richfield packed in a 2-3 zone and that gave us some open looks from the outside.”

Talking about the team’s success the last two years, Woods said, “Last year we learned how to win. We are younger this year, but the girls are playing with the confidence and composure of state champions.”

Although there wasn’t much suspense in Saturday night’s game against Richfield, the Stars were proud to pose for a picture with the traveling trophy after the game. In the back of their minds, the Stars envision picking up another nice piece of hardware at the end of the season.

