Welcome winter’s embrace this weekend

Recent weather has been akin to a spring thaw, but the focus this weekend is clearly upon winter as Bloomington’s 14th annual Winter Fete begins.

A variety of outdoor-oriented activities, and a few indoor, are planned during a nine-day span beginning Saturday, Jan. 21. The first of several events aims to prove that bicycling is not a seasonal event.

UPDATE: The first weekend of races along the river has been canceled. The annual “Get Phat with Pat” bike race features multiple classes of competition, beginning 10 a.m. Saturday with the recreational division and concluding with the advanced division at noon. Competitors, many riding bicycles with extra-wide tires for off-road and snowy terrain, will depart from the Sorenson Boat Launch Area at the south end of Lyndale Avenue, along the Minnesota River.

Participants will ride on a mostly single-track course that loops back to the starting area under the river’s Interstate 35W overpass. The entry fee for the races is $15, and a variety of door prizes will be awarded to participants.

Registration opens at 9 a.m., and a second round of races will be held Jan. 28.

Hyland Lake Park Reserve, 10145 Bush Lake Road, will host its second annual Twin Cities Orthopedic Ski Rennet on Saturday, along with the inaugural Fat Bike Rennet. The festival includes an all-day party on Saturday with free activities, including music, fat bike and cross-country ski demonstrations and a sponsor village with food and craft beer available for purchase.

A variety of ski races will be held on the Nordic ski trails within the park, beginning at 8:30 a.m., and bike races on the trails begin at 3 p.m.

The Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton Chapter will host a presentation about mountain bikes and designated wilderness areas on Saturday afternoon.

Kevin Proescholdt, the conservation director for Wilderness Watch, will discuss the 1964 Wilderness Act, which prohibited mountain bikes and other mechanical transportation within designated wilderness areas. He will argue against an effort to allow mountain bikes and other mechanized devices into protected wilderness areas. His presentation is 2 p.m. Saturday at the chapter house, 6601 Auto Club Road.

One weeknight activity happening during Winter Fete is the annual international Nordic ski jump competition.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Bush Lake Ski Jump, 8401 E. Bush Lake Road, will host ski jumpers from across the United States and Europe, including former and future Olympians. The ski jump’s new chalet opens at 6 p.m., with the competition scheduled 7-10 p.m.

Admission is $10 for spectators 13 and older, and limited on-site parking is available for $20 per vehicle.

A list of all Winter Fete activities is available online at tr.im/wfete.