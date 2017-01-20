Painter talks government ethics, conflicts of interest

Richard Painter at the Edina City Hall (Sun Current photo by Ethan Groothuis)

Congressional ethics have had a tough few months, and according to a George W. Bush lawyer, it is only getting worse.

In a program hosted by the League of Women Voters Edina Jan. 12, former White House ethics counsel Richard Painter discussed governmental conflicts of interest and ethics violations that affect the gamut of political persuasion.

As a leading ethics lawyer, who has worked at the University of Minnesota since 2007, Painter has been seen on CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and PBS, as well as being interviewed and referenced in the Washington Post, the New York Times, Politico and other news outlets.

This has lead people who disagree with him to call him the “ethics nanny” and an “obscure government ethics lawyer from Minnesota.”

“It would be great to be obscure because it means people are behaving, and the New York Times isn’t calling up lawyers asking them questions,” Painter said.

Painter said that the number one concern for ethics and the greatest conflict of interest for government is the role of money in politics, something that outside of congressional members is a shared bipartisan value.

“The polling data was quite clear – conservative voters are as fed up with campaign money … as liberal voters,” Painter said. “If you go to the grassroots, whether it be liberal, conservative or moderate … [there is] deep, deep hostility with campaign finance and the corruption that comes along with it.”

Painter believed that increased regulations against campaign finance hasn’t been working because either laws are struck down by “activist judges,” or corporations enlist K Street lobbyists to draft exceptions to the regulations that are delivered to congress members to pass.

“What we get is more regulation … that chokes off small business but lets the big guys, who pay to play, get what they want,” Painter said, adding that Congress members that get fundraising out of this arrangement are in no hurry to deregulate. “Free-market Republicans, or whether you believe in a free market … the last thing you are going to want is this system.”

Another branch of campaign finance abuse comes from influence from foreign donations.

“We know that foreign donations from foreign nationals and from foreign corporations and foreign governments are strictly prohibited,” Painter said. “And drinking under the age of 21 is illegal. It does not happen at the University of Minnesota.”

While the Supreme Court has held up the ban for foreign individuals and corporations from influencing U.S. elections, there are loopholes.

“All you need to do is buy an American corporation … and suddenly someone in China is making the decisions,” Painter noted as just one example. “There is nothing pernicious here about foreign companies … but do we as Americans get to choose what happens in the Communist Party of China? We are not going to be deciding, if anybody, is going to be succeeding Vladimir Putin in Russia. Do we want other countries making those decisions about the United States?”

Painter’s second major concern for corruption was from the revolving door of private sector executives taking jobs in the executive branch.

“The revolving door has some good aspects,” Painter said. “We like to have people in government understand a little bit of the people they regulate. It would be helpful to have someone in the energy department who knew something about how an oil company or solar company worked. There is some great value in bringing in private sector people.”

But it comes at a cost.

Individuals can bring their private sector biases, or worse, their private sector investments into the government that can either favor their former employer, their own financial interests, or both.

The solution is forcing government workers to remove their financial conflicts of interest, through several methods including divestiture, investing solely in broad mutual funds or a blind trust.

“If you hold onto stocks, if you are in the government, it will be a criminal offense to participate in any given matter that can influence those stocks,” Painter said. “If you are the treasury secretary and you own financial service industry stocks, you can’t do anything that can affect the financial services industry.”

This criminal statute applies to every one in the executive branch, with the exception of two – the president and vice president.

While every former president has followed what is required of every other executive branch employee, President-elect Trump is not, and Painter’s critique of Trump’s plan to remain the head of his corporation – foreign debts and stocks included – is what has splashed him all over cable news.

“Our president-elect has assets all over the world, and we have trouble all over the world – nothing new about that,” Painter said. “Imagine President Roosevelt – the Japanese just bombed us. Imagine if he has a map with Roosevelt Properties, and he has a pin in Berlin and a pin in Munich, a pin in the Philippines and something in Tokyo, and the president is saying, ‘What are we going to do about this situation?’ and he has a $300 million line of credit to Deutsche Bank. Imagine the temptation to say, ‘Oh, the Japanese? Whatever. Well we don’t need to get the Germans involved.’ I don’t know what Roosevelt would have done, but fortunately he had a diversified portfolio all invested in the good ol’ USA.”

While he said he trusts Trump to work for the best of America’s interests regardless of how it may benefit his stock portfolio, Painter asks, do we want the appearance of corruption?

According to Painter, one of the many issues that has emerged from the transition period was handled well by Trump, which was to make his son-in-law Jared Kushner an official White House employee.

“There is a debatable question about nepotism I think honest people can disagree on … but if they are going to appoint [Kushner], that is no where near as bad as the alternative being considered,” Painter said. “That he can hang out in the East Wing [with wife Ivanka] and just meander over to the West Wing and tell people what to do? He [would] be criminally prosecuted. If you are going to appoint him, do it on board.”

That’s not to say there isn’t the potential for conflicts of interest and ethics violations on the horizon.

With sons Eric and Donald Jr. still actively running the family business, even a stray conversation could spell corruption.

“That is going to be a big problem,” Painter said. “If we have this mingling of government business with Trump organization business, it can get too close to bribery. What is [Ivanka] going to do? What is she going to talk about with her husband, who is a White House employee? She should not be talking business with her brothers. Siblings should be on good enough terms to talk about anything other than money.”

While the next presidential term might be ethically dicey, it does not have to be all doom and gloom.

Painter encouraged those who were concerned to call legislators – Democrats and Republicans alike – to stand up to ethics violations and push for a more fair system of campaign finance.