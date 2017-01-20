No. 1 Hornets face Eagles next

Girls hockey team 17-0-1 this season
There is one major obstacle standing between the Edina High girls hockey team and an undefeated regular season.
At 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, the Hornets will face that obstacle in a game against Eden Prairie at Eden Prairie Community Center.
In a previous meeting, Edina scored a third-period goal to edge the Eagles 1-0. Look for another close game on Saturday, as the two goalies, Anna Goldstein from Edina and Alexa Dobchuk of Eden Prairie reprise their rivalry.
The Hornets improved to 17-0-1 with three decisive wins last week.
Lolita Fidler led the way with two goals as the Hornets won 7-0 Jan. 10 at Roseville. Also scoring for Edina were C.C. Bowlby, Ellie Mahoney, Sophie Slattery, Annie Kuehl and Anna Klein. Megan Smith took a turn in goal and rejected all 12 Raider shots.
Edina won 4-0 Jan. 12 at Stillwater with Kuehl and Olivia Kilberg scoring two goals apiece. Goldstein was flawless in Edina’s net with 10 saves on 10 shots.
The week concluded with the Hornets winning a Lake Conference game 7-1 over Hopkins/St. Louis Park. Aliyah Lance sparked the Hornets with two goals and an assist, while Klein had a goal and two assists. Also scoring goals for Edina were Slattery, Grace Bowlby, Olivia Swaim and Mallory Uihlein. Goldstein stopped 13 of 14 shots for the win in goal. Hopkins/Park goalie Annika Carlander made 36 saves.
