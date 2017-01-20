No. 1 Hornets face Eagles next

Girls hockey team 17-0-1 this season

There is one major obstacle standing between the Edina High girls hockey team and an undefeated regular season.

At 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, the Hornets will face that obstacle in a game against Eden Prairie at Eden Prairie Community Center.

In a previous meeting, Edina scored a third-period goal to edge the Eagles 1-0. Look for another close game on Saturday, as the two goalies, Anna Goldstein from Edina and Alexa Dobchuk of Eden Prairie reprise their rivalry.

The Hornets improved to 17-0-1 with three decisive wins last week. Brooke Tucker (17) takes a slap shot from the point for the Edina High girls hockey team. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Lolita Fidler led the way with two goals as the Hornets won 7-0 Jan. 10 at Roseville. Also scoring for Edina were C.C. Bowlby, Ellie Mahoney, Sophie Slattery, Annie Kuehl and Anna Klein. Megan Smith took a turn in goal and rejected all 12 Raider shots.

Edina won 4-0 Jan. 12 at Stillwater with Kuehl and Olivia Kilberg scoring two goals apiece. Goldstein was flawless in Edina’s net with 10 saves on 10 shots.

The week concluded with the Hornets winning a Lake Conference game 7-1 over Hopkins/St. Louis Park. Aliyah Lance sparked the Hornets with two goals and an assist, while Klein had a goal and two assists. Also scoring goals for Edina were Slattery, Grace Bowlby, Olivia Swaim and Mallory Uihlein. Goldstein stopped 13 of 14 shots for the win in goal. Hopkins/Park goalie Annika Carlander made 36 saves.

