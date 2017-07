Crayola Experience at Mall of America will hold a monthly “Crayola After Dark” event on the final Thursday of each month.

The adult-only activities feature advanced crafts and projects, as well as food and cocktails. Starting 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, guests are invited to paint a peacock-themed wine glass.

Participants must be 21 or older. Admission is $29.99, which includes two drink tickets, and must be purchased in advance either at the mall or online at tr.im/crayola.