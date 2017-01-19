Bloomington cable television schedule, Jan. 20-26

Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Jan. 20

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Jan. 13 to Feb. 2

6:30 p.m. JV Girls Basketball: Jefferson at Kennedy

8 p.m. Girls Basketball: Jefferson at Kennedy

9:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Apple Valley vs. Kennedy

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 18-24

10:30 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Continental Ballet

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Why Him?”

Saturday, Jan. 21

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Jan. 13 to Feb. 2

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 18-24

7 p.m. One Bloomington Summit

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Why Him?”

8:30 p.m. Boys Hockey: Minnehaha Academy at Kennedy

10:30 p.m. Boys Basketball: Eden Prairie at Jefferson

Sunday, Jan. 22

6 p.m. Advancing Racial Equity: MN 2016 Cohort Graduation

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: Hidden Figures

8:30 p.m. Chamber B.E.E.R.: Can Finding Your Purpose Keep You Healthy?

10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Jan. 13 to Feb. 2

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 18-24

11 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Sept. 9 to Oct. 20

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Hill-Murray vs. Simley

Monday, Jan. 23

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Jan. 13 to Feb. 2

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 18-24

6:50 p.m. Commission Updates: January

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Jan. 23

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Live by Night”

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Rio Olympics Overview

Tuesday, Jan. 24

6 p.m. Chamber Public Affairs Forum: Legislative Session Preview

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 25-31

8 p.m. Husky News: Jan. 24

8:10 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: Jan. 24

8:20 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Jan. 18

8:40 p.m. Kennedy Impact: Jan. 11

9 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Windows … Everything You Need to Know – TJ Exteriors

10 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Hands Across the Sea

11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Jan. 13 to Feb. 2

Wednesday, Jan. 25

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Fences”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 25-31

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Jan. 23

10:30 p.m. Husky News: Jan. 24

10:40 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: Jan. 24

10:50 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Jan. 25

11:10 p.m. Kennedy Impact: Jan. 25

11:30 p.m. Commission Updates: January

Thursday, Jan. 26

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Jan. 26

8 p.m. Commission Updates: January

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Fences”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 25-31

9:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Hands Across the Sea

11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Windows … Everything You Need to Know – TJ Exteriors

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channels 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information check cable channel 96, blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.