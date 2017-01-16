Three meetings set to gather ideas for Fred Richards Park

Residents can give their ideas for the new Fred Richards Park during three upcoming meetings.

The park in the Lake Edina area will be created from the former Fred Richards Executive Golf Course, which closed in 2014. The 43-acre site, almost double the size of Centennial Lakes Park, is to become a multi-use park for a variety of activities year-round. The city of Edina has secured Confluence, a Minneapolis firm, to provide consulting services for the park’s master plan.

Residents can attend any of the following meetings to share feedback and thoughts for the master plan:

• 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Cedars of Edina Apartments, 7340 Gallagher Drive.

• 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Cornelia Elementary School, 7000 Cornelia Drive.

• 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Edina Public Works, 7450 Metro Blvd.

The meetings are part of the “dream” stage for the park, gathering ideas of what the park should be now and into the future. Ideas already suggested include community garden space, open areas for activities such as walking or snowshoeing, and sports fields.

Ann Kattreh, director of Parks & Recreation, said the goal from this process is to give the park a wide array of features so it offers a multitude of activities to all ages and as many interests as possible.

From all the input, a master plan will be drawn up and offered for community review. The goal is to have a park plan approved by mid-summer 2017.

Questions should be directed to Kattreh at [email protected]