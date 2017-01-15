Bloomington United for Youth seeks nominations

Do you know of a person or an organization that is volunteering time and effort toward the youth of Bloomington? If so, there’s an award waiting for them.

Bloomington United for Youth will honor youth, adults and community groups that make a positive difference through volunteerism, and will hand out awards in their honor next month. In order to do so, however, the organization needs nominations.

“Bloomington has a tremendous amount of students doing incredible things. Adults doing incredible things on behalf of our youth,” said Tom Ringdal, the Bloomington United for Youth chairman. “It’s important that we take the time to recognize and celebrate these individuals and groups,” he said.

BUY will recognize an individual student and youth group next month. The individual nominees should be residents of Bloomington or students at a Bloomington school in grades 6-12. The activity should be a volunteer effort performed for a committed amount of time. The group nominees should be organizations composed primarily of volunteers in grades 6-12 who have demonstrated volunteer service for a committed amount of time.

A BUY subcommittee chooses the recipients, according to Ringdal. For the youth awards, the committee looks for nominees that “think beyond themselves and understand the power of their ability to do good in this world, and want to encourage others to do the same,” he said.

The individual adult award will be given in recognition of an activity that benefits Bloomington youth, is done on a volunteer basis and has been done for a committed amount of time. The adult group award will be given based upon the same criteria.

Several Bloomington organizations that serve youth, directly or indirectly, have received the award over the years, such as Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People, Bloomington Athletic Association, Oasis for Youth and Companies to Classrooms, Ringdal noted.

Nominees do not have to be engaged in significant, heroic endeavors, according to Ringdal. Volunteers that do small things that go unnoticed, yet help make the community and the world better, are worthy of recognition, he explained.

The annual awards were previously presented in conjunction with the city and have been spearheaded by BUY since 2010, Ringdal added.

The awards will be presented at the BUY Volunteer Recognition Ceremony 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the council chambers of Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road. The nomination deadline is Jan. 28. Nomination forms are available online at bloomingtonyouth.org.

BUY is a volunteer organization that works to engage the Bloomington community in the positive development of youth. BUY is composed of members from local government, schools, the faith community, businesses and civic and service organizations, as well as youth. BUY’s philosophy is based on the 40 Developmental Assets developed by the Search Institute.

For more information, contact Ringdal at 952-681-6527.