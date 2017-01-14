Well into design phase, Orange Line waits on bulk of funding

A map shows the route of Metro Transit’s planned Orange Line, an express bus route that will extend from Burnsville to downtown Minneapolis. (Image courtesy Metro Transit)

The design phase for a new rapid transit bus line serving Richfield is close to 60 percent complete, while Metro Transit still waits on funding commitments for more than half the project.

Metro Transit representatives noted that progress as they provided city leaders with an update on the Orange Line project last month. The high-speed bus line will link Burnsville and downtown Minneapolis as it passes through Richfield.

Traveling mostly along Interstate 35W, the Orange Line will stop twice in Richfield – at 66th Street and 76th Street.

“This is very much a part of our metro promise here,” Orange Line Project Manager Christina Morrison told members of the Richfield City Council and Transportation Commission during a Dec. 13 study session.

“You don’t really need a schedule. Just seven days a week, 20 hours a day, you can run out, jump on a bus and never have to worry that you’re gonna miss it and have to wait for a long time.”

Expected operational in late 2019, the Orange Line will offer service at 10-minute intervals during peak hours, and 15-minute intervals during non-peak times.

The line will utilize a new fleet of three-door buses, which will stop at stations similar to light rail platforms, where riders purchase tickets at kiosks in advance, speeding up boarding time. The partially covered station platforms will come with amenities including push-button heaters, LED lighting and digital signs displaying real-time bus progress.

Parking concerns at 66th Street

The Orange Line project still has some obstacles to overcome before becoming operational. Among those are neighborhood concerns over parking.

Residents near the current bus stop at I-35W and 66th Street have complained of crowded parking on their streets as riders have made a habit of leaving their vehicles in the neighborhood. A Metro Transit illustration shows how a bus rapid transit stop at northbound Interstate 35W and 66th Street in Richfield will appear when the new high-frequency route opens in 2019. (Illustration courtesy Metro Transit)

“I know it’s supposed to be a walk-up station, but that doesn’t mean people use it that way,” Debbie Goettel said in her last study session asRichfield’s mayor. “We’ve had to restrict parking in areas already, and this has still been a concern.”

Although Metro Transit is yet to find a solution to that problem, Morrison noted the agency’s experience with similar neighborhood issues, citing her own experience with the construction of the Green Line, the light rail track passing through St. Paul.

“We have experience of going through and sort of tailoring solutions,” Morrison said.

“ … Finding something that works for that area, and bringing those residents along and making them feel like they have sort of a stake and confidence with the outcome, I think, is very important to us as part of this project.”

Metro Transit will try to encourage people to arrive at the 66th Street station by means aside from cars, whether that be biking, walking or taking other transit options to the Orange Line stop, Morrison said. It helps, she added, that 66th Street already boasts the only high-frequency suburban bus service in the metro.

Councilmember Tom Fitzhenry, also in his last study session as a Richfield policymaker, suggested leaving fliers on people’s windshields reminding them they can leave their vehicles at the park-and-ride lot next to Best Buy, just two miles away.

Councilmember Michael Howard, who now serves as interim mayor due to Goettel’s departure for the Hennepin County Board, acknowledged the difficulty of the neighborhood concerns.

“The parking on 66th – there’s no ideal solution,” he said. “But overall, you look at this, and it’s just a great project for Richfield.”

Funding

Metro Transit has secured approximately $64.6 million in funding for the Orange Line, which is expected to cost about $150 million. Nearly $40 million of the committed funding comes from the Counties Transit Improvement Board. That commitment was secured despite a scare that arose last summer due to a financial dispute between Dakota County and the other counties represented on the board.

The Orange Line is still waiting on a $12.1 million commitment from the state and $74.1 million from the Federal Transit Administration.

As for the total budget, Morrison expected that number to stand pat, with the project’s design phase expected to hit the 60 percent completion mark in February.

Contact Andrew Wig at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @RISunCurrent.