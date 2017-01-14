Normandale Boulevard: Get used to the squeeze

The pinch commuters feel driving the northerly stretch of Normandale Boulevard? Get use to it, it’s going to be around for a while.

The long planned improvement to a stretch of Normandale Boulevard, a distance of about one mile, spans from Nine Mile Creek to 94th Street. The project is intended to improve safety of the county road, not increase its capacity. To accomplish that, the four-lane road has been reduced to two lanes through the construction zone, and will remain that way for much of the project, which began in October and will continue into 2018, according to Bob Simons, a civil engineer with the Bloomington’s engineering division.

The road averages 28,800 vehicles per day and features several residential roads that connect to it, most on the west side. The project will separate the four lanes with a center median, allowing for dedicated turn lanes from Normandale Boulevard, particularly for left turns across oncoming lanes of traffic, an amenity the boulevard hasn’t had prior to its intersection at 94th Street. The design is intended to reduce accidents along the rolling hills of Normandale Boulevard as a result of vehicles that are rear-ended as they stop to make left turns across oncoming lanes of traffic and vehicles that are struck crossing lanes of traffic to make left turns.

The project includes pedestrian trails along both sides of the road, providing access to Normandale Lake Park.

Since the project commenced, work has focused on minor storm sewer improvements in the center of the roadway and retaining wall construction along the east side of the roadway, according to Simons.

The second phase is scheduled to begin in April, and will include road construction, trail construction along the east side of the new roadway and continued construction of retaining walls, Simons said.

In July it is anticipated that roadway, retaining wall and trail construction along the west side of the boulevard will begin. Utility replacement, as needed, will also occur during roadway and trail construction, Simons noted.

The roadway construction will last until November, and median construction along the boulevard is planned from April through June of 2018, according to Simons.

The project has been in the planning for several years. The city received a Federal Surface Transportation Program grant for the project in 2011, after a decade of applications. The project is estimated at $11.2 million, and will receive $6.5 million through the federal grant, according to Shelly Hanson, the city’s senior civil engineer.

In addition to the federal grant, the project will receive $2.35 million in municipal state aid and $2.1 million in county state aid. The city’s share of the project is $250,000, Hanson noted.

The trails will vary between eight and 10 feet in width and will be a multi-purpose trail, as the new roadway will not have a shoulder to accommodate bicycles, according to Simons.

Project information and updates are available online at tr.im/csah34.