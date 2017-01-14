Highway 169 is closing — and that’s okay with me

By Sean Miner

Sun Current Newspapers

Highway 169 is closing.

Reading those words a few months back caused my heart to sink. Some road, someone else’s highway across the metro area, closing? Whatever. Not a big deal. I can plan accordingly.

Google Maps can compensate for highways in distant lands being closed. There are a whole rat’s nest of highways to circumnavigate closures on.

That’s no comfort when you live within winter’s walking distance of the closure (though I have no idea why I’d be walking there). I can’t just aim a bit north or south, as if I were altering the trajectory of a rocket by a few degrees to miss an asteroid. There is, metaphor extended needlessly, an asteroid sitting on the launch pad. I have to find a whole other pad from which to launch.

The purpose of this column, however, is not to complain about the inevitable closure of Highway 169 for much of 2017, contrary to what has happened in it so far. My goal is to point out, just as much for my own catharsis as yours, the benefits of road construction — the obvious and the less obvious.

Topping the list of the obvious is the results of the construction when its finished. I don’t feel the need to explain how smoother, wider, better roads are smoother, wider and better. So I won’t.

Of more interest to me are the indirect gains that can be realized from detours. Chief among them, in my opinion, are several benefits that often come along with treading off the beaten path.

The functional expanding of your mental map of the area is the most pragmatic gain. Knowing alternate routes can be useful, and navigating to new places is easier when you have more pieces of familiar road to put together into a way there.

When I was a senior in high school, I got lost less than two miles from my house, on the way to a familiar location. A car accident had blocked a road I usually took, and I confidently took a turn I hadn’t before, sure I could find my way through.

The roads soon snarled into unfamiliarity. Though I could point out on a map a small square made up of minor highways that I was between, I wasn’t sure which I was closest to or how to get out.

I had to call my girlfriend and ask her to tell her family that I was, regrettably, going to be late for dinner. I then had to use a phone with a very limited data plan to navigate out, shamefully and with the knowledge that if I was a mile north, I could practically be using my parent’s WiFi for the task.

Had I taken another opportunity to explore the area, I would have found a very easy route through. I would not have been late for dinner. I would have also avoided considerable shame.

Wandering, as a process, also turns up new destinations by itself. I have found, entirely by accident, a wonderful Indian restaurant in Eden Prairie, a New York-style pizza place in Edina and several other points of interest, not quite all of them places to eat.

It’s worth pointing out that I didn’t find these places on a GPS-sanctioned alternate route. If I have the time, I prefer to navigate detours by gut feeling, knowing full well that it often goes poorly, but then I usually find a new restaurant.

That practice has also left me circling labyrinthine suburban neighborhoods, trying to find the sun to get my bearing through the obscuring foliage of elms and oaks. When I was late for dinner that night in high school, I didn’t win the cartographical lottery and end up at the one restaurant in the area. You can’t always win, I guess.

I’m tempted to wax sentimental about how a period of road construction could help a commuter appreciate his or her most convenient thoroughfare when the construction has finished. It might, but probably temporarily.

I know that my wife’s relationship with Highway 169 is one characterized by a lack of trust at best, and more often, outright loathing. She will be happy once it opens again, until it inevitably chokes with traffic again and fails her. She’ll go back to cursing its name and advising alternate routes, however spitefully roundabout they may be.

She is one to avoid traffic whenever possible. To her, a route that doubles the length of the trip, in mileage and even in time, is worth avoiding the soul-sucking experience of being stuck in traffic.

I don’t necessarily disagree.

She’s embraced the detour, even when it’s not forced. Judging by the restaurants she’s discovered, she’s reaped the rewards.

So, to sum up, don’t take a detour — use it. Wander. It can, as I’ve demonstrated, help you avoid shame and find food. There are, of course, no greater goods to strive for than those.