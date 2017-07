A Minnesota author, actor and playwright will speak at next week’s Bloomington Federated Woman’s Club luncheon.

Lorna Landvik, who is currently performing a one-woman improvisational show at Bryant Lake Bowl in Minneapolis, will speak during the luncheon, which begins 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Minnesota Valley Country Club, 6300 Auto Club Road, Bloomington.

Info: 952 944-9794 (Donnis)