Getting real with cancer: Local published hope-filled book for the newly diagnosed

By Sean Miner

Sun Current Newspapers

Cancer — a cloud hangs around the very word itself. Eden Prairie resident Marianne McDonough knows full well what that word can mean for a person and their family when a diagnosis is given.

“When you’re first diagnosed with cancer, you feel powerless,” said McDonough. “You feel like you don’t have any choices left. And that’s not the truth.”

In 2012, McDonough was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma, an aggressive form of breast cancer. She recalled the sinking feeling the pronouncement gave her.

“Some people may believe cancer is an automatic death sentence, and that’s just not true,” said McDonough. “You don’t need to be thinking that when you’re newly diagnosed. You need hope.”

Drawing on her own experience, McDonough came to value that message of hope and strength. When she emerged on the other side of her fight against cancer victorious, she set to spreading that message to those who need it most — newly diagnosed patients and their families.

“I didn’t want to do a memoir,” said McDonough. “I wanted something someone could read in a couple hours and get some good ideas on how to navigate their own cancer journey.”

The book, titled “8 Steps to Getting Real with Cancer: Empowering Newly Diagnosed Patients and Those Who Love Them,” aims to do just that. McDonough called the approach advised in its pages her modus operandi for fighting cancer, though the hope-filled process could be applied to other serious illnesses as well.

Having hope, however, isn’t just about remaining positive come what may, said McDonough.

“Sometimes, cancer just stinks,” said McDonough. “I want people to have compassion for themselves … and feel that they can be real and raw and honest whenever they need to be, especially with the people they love.

“That doesn’t mean they’re weak,” added McDonough. “I think the people who are honest are the strong people in this world. It’s easier to pretend, but real strength comes from the truth you have inside of you.”

Part of her message is debunking myths about cancer, which can lead to unhealthy and unproductive mindsets.

“Cancer has a long history with humanity, a long struggle,” said McDonough. “That has induced fear into the culture. It’s earned a bad reputation – it has earned it – but from that, we have deduced a lot of things about the cancer journey. Some of it just isn’t applicable, some of it we have to deal with, and some of it we have to debunk.”

Primary among those myths, she said, is believing that cancer is more unbeatable or limiting than it has to be.

For McDonough, some of the real strength necessary for the fight against cancer comes from her Christian faith. Having faith in something, though the subject of that faith may vary, can be a crucial source of strength in a cancer patient’s journey, said McDonough.

“I have a friend in Kansas City who says, ‘The opposite of faith is not doubt; the opposite of faith is control,’” she said. “When you let go of cancer, you are more empowered to fight it.”

The feeling of lack of control that can come with cancer isn’t limited to the patient, either. Part of what McDonough looks to accomplish with her book is helping family members help a loved one with a diagnosis.

“Families are scared when they hear it, and they want to do anything and everything they possibly can to help, but they don’t know what it would be,” said McDonough. “I try to guide them and give them practical suggestions and mindsets they can have.”

While much of her advice is aimed at the newly diagnosed, McDonough also shares her insights on the entire journey, including after treatment has been successful. McDonough “Many people, after they complete treatment, go into a period of depression,” said McDonough. “They put aside the emotions and the challenges … so they deal with them after treatment.

“I dealt with them right away from the beginning,” continued McDonough. “I did not go into depression. I went into survivorship. I felt strong. I was ready to go. I was ready to fly.”

That success, thinks McDonough, came from a variety of sources. One was McDonough’s approach of taking the bull by the horns, so to speak.

“Your job is to fight it, and to win every battle you can win,” said McDonough. “I believe in being very proactive.”

She also gave credit to those who supported her along the way, both along her cancer journey and in writing her book.

“My family, of course, was amazing — all of them,” said McDonough. “My neighbors and churches that prayed for me, my friends, my writing friends, and my critique group — were wonderful.”

Aside from offering hope to cancer patients and beyond, McDonough shared her own hopes that, someday, her book may not even be needed.

“I’m hoping for the day when people say, ‘People used to die from cancer,’” said McDonough. “I’m hoping for that day. I’m praying for that day.”

Until that day comes, however, she will continue fighting to help those starting along their own journey.

McDonough will host a signing for her book 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Eden Prairie Barnes & Noble.

For more information on the book, visit 8stepstogettingrealwithcancer.com.