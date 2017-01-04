Starbucks robbed at gunpoint, vehicle crashes through cell phone store: Richfield Police reports, Dec. 21-27

For Dec. 21-27, Richfield Police responded to the following incidents:

Gunpoint robbery

Dec. 21 – A robbery at gunpoint occurred at Starbucks complex around 5:30 a.m. The suspect made off with $1,189 and was not located. The suspect was described as a tall, thin male, according to Lt. Joe Griffin. No one was injured in the robbery, Griffin added.

A delivery package was stolen from a home on the 6500 block of Humboldt Avenue around 11:45 a.m. The estimated loss was $35.

Police arrested three individuals during a traffic stop at Portland Avenue and East 77th Street around 10 p.m. A man was cited for speeding and possession of marijuana.

Another man was arrested on a Hennepin County warrant, while a woman was arrested for providing a false name to officers.

Dec. 22 – During a traffic stop on the 7100 block of Cedar Avenue around 1:45 a.m., police arrested a man for possessing a felony amount of marijuana. The driver also had three outstanding warrants.

A male stole prescription medication from Walgreens, it was reported around 6:45 p.m. According to the reporting party, the suspect entered the pharmacy, demanded the medication and left the store.

Dec. 23 – Police arrested a driver for fourth-degree DWI after stopping a vehicle at Morgan Avenue and West 73rd Street around 1 a.m. for an equipment violation and driving conduct.

An unwanted male was reported on the 6600 block of Queen Avenue around 1 p.m.

Dec. 24 – After stropping a vehicle at 66th Street and Interstate 35W, police arrested a driver for refusing to submit to a DWI test.

A male suspect cut a woman with a knife on the 7100 block of Chicago Avenue, it was reported around 7:45 p.m. The male was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Vehicle crashes through storefront

Dec. 25 – A vehicle crashed through the front window of the Boost Mobile store on the 6400 block of Lyndale Avenue, before the suspect exited the vehicle and stole cell phones, it was reported around 5:15 a.m.

Someone stole two TVs, valued at $2,000 each, from the City Bella condominium complex, it was reported around 10:45 p.m.

Dec. 26 – Several tools were stolen in the burglary of a home on the 6300 block of Blaisdell Avenue. The reported loss was $2,530.

A 2004 Acura that was left running on the 7700 block of 12th Avenue was stolen, it was reported around 6:30 p.m. The estimated loss was $7,500.

A victim on the 2900 block of West 66th Street reported around 11:30 p.m. that she had left her vehicle running when it was stolen. The vehicle was later recovered in Eden Prairie.

Dec. 27 – No incidents listed.