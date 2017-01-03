Poor timing thwarts theft by frequent MOA visitor

A frequent and unwelcome customer at a Mall of America store was arrested for burglary and six outstanding Hennepin County warrants, accused of stealing two digital media players.

The digital media players are better known as Apple TV, and the suspect was attempting to steal them from the mall’s Apple Store during the afternoon of Dec. 16, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Kim Clauson.

The suspect, a 30-year-old St. Louis Park woman, is no stranger to Apple Store employees. She had been arrested twice on suspicion of theft during the past year, Clauson said. Her Dec. 16 visit was poorly timed, however, as the store had a loss prevention officer on duty, and the suspect’s attempt at pilfering the Apple TV units – valued at $199 each – unfolded as a police officer was stopping by the store while on patrol inside the mall, Clauson explained.

The loss prevention officer watched as the suspect entered the store, placed two Apple TV units in her purse and attempted to leave. The loss prevention officer confronted the woman before she exited the store and restrained her as she attempted to flee. The woman was quickly arrested as a result of the officer’s serendipitous arrival, according to Clauson.

The suspect’s six warrants were for theft and burglary incidents. She was booked on suspicion of burglary since she had previously been arrested at the Apple Store for theft.

Unwanted visitors

A 30-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and endangerment of a child after police officers were dispatched to a Bloomington apartment complex in response to a report of an early morning disturbance.

Officers were dispatched to the 8000 block of Washburn Circle shortly after 3 a.m. Dec. 21 for a report of a disturbance in one of the units. An officer made contact with the occupants of an apartment and spoke with the suspect at the apartment door, who declined to let officers inside the apartment before returning inside the unit, Clauson said.

Another officer observing the exterior of the building watched as the suspect opened a window and threw out a handgun, which was loaded, Clauson noted.

Officers continued their attempts to speak with the occupants of the apartment. A woman, later identified as the 29-year-old resident of the unit, could be heard yelling, and indicated there were children inside. Neither the man nor the woman would identify who they were, Clauson explained.

The stalemate lasted more than an hour, and during that time the 28-year-old sister of the suspect arrived at the residence. She was uncooperative with the officers at the scene and yelled instructions to the occupants of the apartment, resulting in her arrest for obstruction of justice, according to Clauson.

Due to the gun that was recovered outside the building, the unwillingness of the duo to identify themselves and the indication that there were children inside the building, the police department’s SWAT team was called to the scene, and a search warrant for the apartment was obtained, Clauson said.

Prior to the SWAT team making entry, however, the man exited the building and was arrested without incident. Although originally booked on suspicion of domestic assault and endangerment of a child, his charge will likely be amended to negligent storage of a firearm, Clauson noted.

Ex-boyfriend arrested

An 18-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on suspicion of third-degree criminal sexual conduct following a report of an incident involving his ex-girlfriend.

The suspect was arrested Dec. 20, five days after he was accused of forcing his ex-girlfriend – a 16-year-old Bloomington girl – to perform oral sex in the garage of her Bloomington home, Clauson said.

The girl spoke of the incident during a therapy session on the same day as the incident. The victim’s mother reported the information to the police department, prompting a forensic exam and interview. The girl also provided text messages she exchanged with the suspect following the incident, which also provided substantiation of the incident, Clauson explained.