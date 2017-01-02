Carlson’s departure means Bloomington council will appoint his replacement

For the second time in less than one year, the Bloomington City Council will be asked to do the job of its electorate.

With November’s election, District 2 City Councilmember Andrew Carlson is trading Bloomington Civic Plaza for the state capitol in St. Paul. Carlson was elected to the Minnesota House District 50B seat, and that means giving up his seat representing eight southwest Bloomington precincts.

For the council, that means choosing his replacement. With three years remaining on Carlson’s term, his replacement will serve until the November 2017 election, at which time a special election will determine who holds the seat for the final two years of the term.

Carlson continued his city council service through its Dec. 19 meeting, the final meeting before he is sworn in as a state representative Jan. 3. The council has to formally accept his resignation before the replacement process commences, and that’s expected during the council’s next meeting on Jan. 9. At that point, the council has 45 days to appoint a new representative from District 2, according to City Manager Jamie Verbrugge.

The council discussed the appointment process during its Dec. 19 meeting. The consensus opinion was to use a similar process to what the council used this past summer in appointing Kim Vlaisavljevich to a vacant at-large seat. The city will accept applications from qualified District 2 residents following the vacancy declaration and invite applicants to an interview.

Mayor Gene Winstead suggested applicants should submit a resume in addition to filling out the city’s application form, and proposed preparing a questionnaire regarding city business matters for applicants to complete in conjunction with the application. A review of questionnaires may help the council reduce the applicant pool prior to conducting in-person interviews, Winstead said.

If a majority of the council is unable to agree upon Carlson’s replacement within 45 days, the appointment becomes the decision of the mayor.

A map showing the council’s districts is available online at tr.im/precincts.