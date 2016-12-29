Lake boys hockey teams battle at Ridder Arena

Schwan Gold Division is ultimate test

One of the highlights of every prep hockey season is the Schwan Cup Gold Division boys tournament.

This year’s event is set for the University of Minnesota’s Ridder Arena and the National Sports Center Thursday, Dec. 29, through Saturday, Dec. 31.

Hockey on New Year’s Eve is a tradition in the Schwan Cup. There’s no way to celebrate the end of one year and the beginning of another. Edina’s Sam Walker captains one of several state powers to compete for the Schwan Cup Gold Division title at Ridder Arena starting Dec. 29. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

In first round games on the 29th, fans can watch this schedule of games at Ridder: Wayzata vs. St. Thomas Academy at Noon, Minnetonka vs. Centennial at 2:30, Eden Prairie vs. Hill-Murray at 5 and Edina vs. Burnsville at 7:30. Each of the games features a Lake Conference team against a tough challenger.

The four Lake teams – Wayzata, Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and Edina – will have to be on their game to hold off these challengers.

Semifinal action is set for Ridder Arena on the 30th. The consolation semis will feature the losers of the first-round games at Noon and 2:30.

The championship semifinals will be played at 5 and 7:30.

On New Year’s Eve, the third-, fifth- and seventh-place games will be played at the Schwan Super Rink on the grounds of the National Sports Center in Blaine. The championship game will begin at 6 p.m. at Ridder.

“We know we’re going to get three good games out of the tournament,” said Edina head coach Curt Giles. “We want to take our young players over to Ridder and show them what this means. If we have any success, we will probably run into Eden Prairie again.”

In their first meeting with Eden Prairie, during the Edina Holiday Classic Dec. 17, the Hornets were disappointed in their 6-1 loss. That game followed Edina’s best game of the season, a 5-0 win over Elk River the previous night.

“Eden Prairie was coming off losses to Elk River and Grand Rapids when we played them,” said Giles. “They’re a proud team, and I knew they’d be hungry.”

Brian Urick, Minnetonka’s head coach, said the Schwan Cup is one of the best tournaments in the state every year.

“It’s never easy down at Ridder,” he said. “There are a lot of good teams this year. I love Ridder Arena. It’s not too big and it has good lighting and sight lines.”

Wayzata head coach Pat O’Leary will bring his defending state Class AA champs to the Schwan Gold Division for the first time.

“Every team that’s going to be there has at least a couple of losses,” said O’Leary. “I’m not sure there’s a favorite.”

O’Leary agrees with Urick that there aren’t many better places to watch a hockey game than Ridder.

“It is a great atmosphere with seating all the way around,” said O’Leary.

The Schwan Gold Division features some of the top players in the state, including outstanding forwards such as Roman Ahcan from Burnsville, Lucas McGregor and Graham Brickner from Centennial, Casey Mittelstadt and Nolan Sullivan from Eden Prairie, Jett Jungels, Lewis Crosby and Sam Walker from Edina, Ray Christy from St. Thomas Academy, Brock Bremer from Hill-Murray, Colin Schmidt and Tyler Stevens from Wayzata and Joey Molenaar and T.J. Rogers from Minnetonka.

Outstanding defensemen included in this year’s tournament are Luke Bjork from Burnsville, Ryan Kranz from Centennial, Nicky Leivermann and Noah Deraney from Eden Prairie, Ben Brinkman and Luke Johnson from Edina, Robbie Stucker from St. Thomas Academy, Will Sonntag from Hill-Murray, Grant Anderson from Wayzata, Zach Van Sant from Minnetonka.

Among the goalies, Edina’s Garrett Mackay has played every minute of every Hornet game this season. Matt Muller is a solid start for Minnetonka with Charlie Glockner backing him up. Wayzata has Reid Waszczenko and Sawyer Andersen ready to go. Nick Wiencek is dependable for Eden Prairie. Jake Begley is a standout for Hill-Murray, while St. Thomas Academy relies on both Atticus Kelly and Vinny Capezza. Centennial is banking on Travis Allen.