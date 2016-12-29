Edina’s Oden returns to Team USA

Hornet goes for another title

Edina High girls hockey player Emily Oden will take a break from the Lake Conference schedule to represent Team USA in the World Under-18 Championships Jan. 7-14 in the Czech Republic.

Teams from Canada, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland, Finland and Japan will join the USA and the Czech Republic in the annual competition.

In 2016, Team USA won a 3-2 decision over Canada in the championship game. Emily Oden of the Edina High girls hockey team controls the puck during a rush to the other end of the ice. She has been selected to play for Team USA in the Under-18 World Championships Jan. 7-14 in the Czech Republic. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Oden, who was on the team a year ago, is one of four west suburban girls on the USA squad. The others are Natalie Heising from Wayzata, Taylor Wente from Maple Grove and Excelsior resident Grace Zumwinkle, who plays for Breck School.

Oden and the other girls earned their spots on Team USA by playing at a festival in Lake Placid, New York in August.

“Cuts were made to a preliminary team, and then we were called during the Thanksgiving break,” said Oden. “It is so much fun to represent your country.”

Oden, who has scored nine goals for the Edina High team so far, will be missing from the lineup for almost three weeks.

“We have so much depth this year … the Edina team will be fine,” said Oden.

Edina coach Sami Reber has been working to find the right combinations in her first year. Her expertise has helped produce an 9-0-0 record to start the season.”

“This is the best [Edina] team I have played on so far – we have a lot of depth,” said Oden. The junior forward has already played in two State Class AA Tournaments.

Oden will have to adjust to the fast pace of international play, but having been on that stage in 2016 should help her this winter.

“It’s fun to see Emily have this opportunity again,” said coach Reber. “Because this is her second year, she knows what to expect.”

Oden expected a victory and got it last week as Edina routed Jefferson 8-0.

She had a goal and an assist, but the big star was junior Lolita Fidler with five points on two goals and three assists. Sophie Slattery had two goals.

Olivia Kilberg, C.C. Bowlby and Grace Bowlby each had a goal and an assist as Megan Smith got the win in goal.

“I was proud of the way we got the puck to the net,” said Reber. “Jefferson’s goalie [Mara McClain] played a good game and had 55 saves. One of Lolita’s goals was NHL quality. She has such a great sense for the game.”

