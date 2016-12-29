Richfield firefighters respond to Christmas Day house fire

The Richfield Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 6800 block of Cedar Avenue late Christmas Day.

The owner of the home escaped safely as the fire department receiving the call at 11:03 p.m. Dec. 25. The one-and-a-half story home took extensive damage to the second floor and smoke damage throughout the house, according to Richfield Fire Chief Wayne Kewitsch.

Fire crews fought fought the blaze through second-story windows, Kewitsch added. Five Richfield Fire Department vehicles responded to the scene, receiving assistance from fire departments in Minneapolis, Bloomington, Edina, St. Louis Park and the Metropolitan Airports Commission.

The fire is still under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious, Kewitsch stated.

Sprinkler system suppresses condo fire

Richfield firefighters responded to a kitchen fire on the 6th floor of the Gramercy Park Cooperative condominium complex around 2 p.m. December 18.

A sprinkler system in the complex, located across from Wood Lake Nature Center in Richfield, kept the fire in check until crews could arrive, according to Kewitsch, a staunch advocate of fire sprinkler systems in private residences.

The unit sustained moderate fire damage but significant water damage, he added. Other units also took water damage.

The fire resulted in no injuries. The cause was ruled to accidental, according to Kewitsch.