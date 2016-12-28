Sports Photo: Powers to the rim Published December 28, 2016 at 12:15 pm By Jason Olson Sports Editor Powers to the rimEden Prairie junior Kyler Kluge, right, puts up a contested shot during the Eagles Dec. 16 75-74 loss to Wayzata. Eden Prairie hosted the OSR Physical Therapy Tournament and faced Shakopee Tuesday before a matchup against Edina on Dec. 29 at 7:30 p.m. Eden Prairie entered winter break with a 3-3 record after an 87-65 loss to top-ranked Champlin Park on Dec. 20. Klugge had 14 points and senior Owen Chose had a game-high 24 points. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)