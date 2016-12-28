OurLife: Tanzania is a focal point for Burnsville doctor and his wife

By Sue Webber

Contributing writer

Tanzania has become a destination of choice for many area Lutherans, who are part of a mission that has continued for the last 25 years to bring Twin Cities residents to villages in Tanzania.

Dr. Kenneth Olson and his wife (Roberta) Birdie, members of St. James Lutheran Church in Burnsville, are among those travelers.

“We’ve gone three times with people from our church to visit a village in Tanzania, in 2006, 2008 and 2012,” Olson said. “I am hoping we will be with a St. James group again in late summer 2017.”

Two hundred or more Twin Citians per year visit the villages in Tanzania each year, according to Olson. “We have people of all ages visiting Tanzania,” he said. “My mom went at age 84. We had a 90-year-old man visit, too.”

“’Bega Kwa Bega’ is the phrase we use to describe our companion synod relationship with the Iringa Diocese of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania,” the website said. “In English, the phrase means ‘shoulder to shoulder.’

“Bega Kwa Bega is a joint ministry between communities of faith in the ELCA and ELCT whose purpose is to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ, to extend Christian hospitality, and to strengthen relationships with one another by sharing prayer, presence and projects,” the website said. Dr. Kenneth Olson and his wife Birdie (Roberta) of Burnsville have a close connection to the villages of Tanzania. (Submitted photo)

Olson said Iringa, a city of 20,000 people, last year opened a nursing school. He is the coordinator for health care learners groups traveling to Tanzania and has made seven trips with learners to Ilula Hospital. Last year, 10 students from the University of Minnesota made the trip and spent four to five weeks in Tanzania, he said. “They learned about tropical diseases, and we taught them about high blood pressure, diabetes and non-communicable diseases,” he said.

The class in 2017, three family medicine resident physicians in their last year of training, two fourth-year pharmacy students in the last year of their PharmD training and one physician assistant student, comprise the seventh class to be at Ilula for the four- to five-week experience, said Olson, who has been present with each group.

“Birdie and I have been to Iringa twice as Bega Kwa Bega coordinators for six weeks at a time,” Olson said. “Birdie accompanied us last January to work on scholarships in the BKB office when I was with the learner group at Ilula. “In addition to helping with paperwork associated with scholarships, Birdie went with two others to visit the schools and take photos of the students at each of the eight diocese schools.”

“I was at Ilula with the student group then and stayed on after they left,” Olson said. “I stayed with Birdie until we returned home when her work was done. We will do the same this year, again for five weeks.”

Spending time with partner congregations involves a four-hour trip into the mountains, Olson said. “It really is culture immersion,” he said. “It helps us understand what their needs are and what their plans are with the construction money we offer.”

Something most all of the American visitors do the first few times they make the trip to Tanzania is spend a couple of nights on a safari in Ruaha National Park, where between 14,000 and 20,000 elephants live, Olson said. “We have guides and it’s really a wonderful opportunity,” he said.

The St. Paul Area Synod has more than 120 congregations; 70 have partnered with the Iringa diocese, Olson said. “Each of the St. Paul churches contributes $1,000 a year to partner and do additional building,” Olson said.

According to the website, the trip to Tanzania offers multiple opportunities for cross-culture education and immersion. “For the majority of those who have made the journey, traveling to Tanzania and spending time with our companions in Iringa has been a life changing experience,” the website said. “These trips are not ‘mission trips’ in the classic sense of going and doing things for overseas partners. Rather their focus is on building relationships between communities of faith.”