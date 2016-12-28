After being fired for striking teen, Richfield officer is reinstated

A frame from a video posted to Twitter shows an Oct. 3 altercation between a Richfield Police Officer and 19-year-old Kamal Gelle.

After he was initially terminated from the Richfield Police Department for striking a teen during a traffic stop, a Richfield Police officer has been reinstated.

An arbitrator ruled Dec. 28 that the department is to give Officer Nate Kinsey his job back after he serves a three-day suspension for the Oct. 3, 2015, altercation, in which a video posted to Twitter captured the officer striking 19-year-old Somali-American Kamal Gelle during a traffic stop.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and a special prosecutor declined to charge the officer. However, an internal police department investigation led to his dismissal.

The video shows Kinsey shoving, then striking the teen on the back of the head with an open hand. Just outside the park, the officer had stopped a vehicle driven by Gelle, along with a second vehicle, for reckless driving, according to the BCA’s investigation.

Gelle had been released with a citation, but had returned to the scene where the second vehicle was still stopped. Kinsey stated he was growing frustrated as he tried to get Gelle and a crowd of others to disperse when he struck the teen.

Police had responded to complaints of reckless driving and an unusually large gathering of youth in the park.

Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne expressed his disappointment in the arbitrator’s decision, stating, “The Richfield Police Department is trying to create a culture of personal accountability and build community trust in a time where police officers are not necessarily looked at favorably.”

The police department is considering body cameras and extensive retraining for officers, according to a Richfield Police press release. The department is also weighing its options for appealing the decision, the release adds.