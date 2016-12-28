Hornet girls dominate two hoops opponents

Edina raises record to 5-2

After playing the state’s No. 1 and 2 Class 4A teams, Hopkins and Eastview, early in the year, the Edina High girls basketball team regrouped with a pair of decisive wins last week.

Of course, the Hornets are anxious to show they can compete with Hopkins and Eastview, the only teams to beat them through seven games this season. Edina head coach Matt Nilsen is looking for steady improvement in hopes the Hornets can close the gap on the top squads. Senior forward Annika Jank sends another jump shot to the bank as the Edina Hornets build their won-lost mark to 5-2. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Certainly, he saw improvement as the Hornets defeated Chanhassen 54-33 Dec. 20 and Rochester John Marshall 65-43 two nights later.

“Chanhassen is rebuilding and John Marshall has a young team this season,” said Nilsen. In both games Edina played strong from start to finish. One reason for that is the Hornets’ depth.

The Hornets’ lead over Chanhassen was only 29-22 at halftime, but the Hornets perked up in the second half. Annika Jank, a 6-foot-3 senior forward, led the attack with 23 points. Point guard Olivia Coughlin added 13 points and had some timely assists to Jank.

“Annika gets down the floor quickly and Liv [Coughlin] knows where she will be,” said Nilsen.

Macy Nilsen, the coach’s daughter, had eight points against Chanhassen and 6-6 senior center Bailey Helgren scored six points and controlled the lane defensively.

Jank was once again Edina’s leader in the win over John Marshall. The smooth left-hander scored 19 points and Macy Nilsen lent strong support with 15 points. Coughlin added seven, Maggie Stotts scored six and Julia Eckberg and Lauren Oyalo had four apiece.

“We were only up by a few points at halftime against Chanhassen,” said coach Nilsen. “In the Rochester John Marshall game we had a much bigger halftime lead [36-15]. Our goal in the John Marshall game was to shoot more free throws in the first half than John Marshall shot three-pointers. We shot seven free throws and they shot eight threes, so we came close.”

Nilsen likes the way Edina is playing with a 5-2 record, thus far.

As this edition went to press, Edina was playing in the St. Michael-Albertville Invitational along with the host team, plus Maple Grove and White Bear Lake.

“We like the STMA tournament because it is two days instead of three,” said Nilsen.

