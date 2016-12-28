Eagles pull away from Chaska for first win

Girls basketball team blocks nine shots in 71-50 win

After starting the season 0-6, Eden Prairie girls basketball wrapped up the pre-winter break portion of the schedule with a 71-50 win over Chaska on the Eagles home court Dec. 22. Eden Prairie sophomore Abby Johnson rises above the defense for an early shot against Chaska Dec. 22. She finished with seven points, three steals, four blocked shots and three assists in her first start. (Sun Current Staff photo by Jason Olson)

While the win was notable, coach Faith Johnson Patterson hopes it is the mark of things to come in the future.

“I’m super thrilled for us,” she said. “And hopefully its the beginning of us really truly playing together.

“It was a win that I felt the team needed but it served a couple purposes. It wasn’t about winning but how we played and how much fun we had in the process and developing a want to do it together.”

At practice the day before, Johnson Patterson gathered the team for a brief meeting before hand where teammates spoke freely. “It really was a come-together thing and we learned how invested they are as a team and learned that people do care and that energy level helps us play to a different level Thursday,” she said.

Before the game Johnson Patterson pulled over two senior captains to gage their feelings about starting sophomores Abby Johnson and Brooke Lewis after very good practices the night before.

“I didn’t want to shock (the seniors) they were like,’Yeah, we understand,’” she said.

Eden Prairie senior Jordan Schinas had 15 points in their first win of the season, a 70-51 win over Chaska Dec. 22. (Sun Current Staff photo by Jason Olson)

As a result, Johnson blocked four shots and came up with three steals in 22 minutes before fouling out. She also contributed seven points and grabbed three rebounds. Lewis’ line wasn’t as impressive, statistically, but her energy and play on both ends of the floor as a guard helped set the tone for the first win of the season.

“Abby was blocking everything around her and Brooke was a scrapper. Stats don’t reflect her effort and energy which was a factor in the game,” Johnson Patterson said.

The Eagles shot 41 percent from the field, got to the free throw line for 31 attempts and made 5-of-18 three pointers.

“Free throws were a major improvement for us but we need to work on being more consistent,” Johnson Patterson said. “And its games like that, that inspire you and prove what you can do. This was a game where things happened for us.” Eden Prairie sophomore Brooke Lewis sets up to guard against Chaska during her first start as the Eagles came away with their first win of the season. (Sun Current Staff photo by Jason Olson)

Sophia Huges, Jordan Schinas and Kira Mosley each scored in double digits with 16, 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Mosley also grabbed seven rebounds, had five assists, two steals and one block.

Huges had three steals and blocked two shots on the defensive end while grabbing four rebounds and had three assists.

Afterwards, Johnson Patterson asked them what they learned from the first win then adding: “We want them to hold onto it, process what happened and understand how that came to be and to be aware of what they need to do to be more consistent. It was a fun, light conversation.”

Contact Jason Olson at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsJason.

