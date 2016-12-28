Coloring across generations

An example of one of Judy Freeman’s group coloring pages from one of her book tour venues. Below, from left, Judy’s identical sister Jill Greer, their mother Delores Sigel and Judy Freeman in their all-orange outfits. (Photos by Jill Greer)

Edina artist Judy Freeman is taking her work to the next generation by releasing a coloring book for adults and children alike.

“L’Dor Vador,” Hebrew for “from generation to generation,” is a keepsake coloring book that was released earlier this fall.

Each page depicts a drawing, from a turtle, train or twisted tree, with the Hebrew spelling of the object hidden somewhere in the picture.

The project started not as a money-maker or even an art project, but as a way to connect with her mom.

Her mother has Alzheimer’s, and while there are certain activities she can no longer enjoy, coloring is still a special hobby.

So Freeman began drawing page after page for her to draw and stay active.

“It makes her focus and gives her purpose,” Freeman said.

Soon, someone at KAR-BEN Publishing discovered the coloring book artwork and offered to publish a book of Freeman’s drawings. After 150 drawings in three weeks, 72 were selected and published.

“Everyone loves to color, whether you are 2 or 102,” Freeman said. Judy and her mom color with visitors at a book tour spot. (Photo by Jill Greer)

She not only can color with her mother, but with her children and grandchildren as well.

When she tours with the coloring book, like at a recent weekend at the Barnes & Noble at Mall of America, her entourage wears all orange – including

orange tams.

At each event, Freeman also designs a large coloring canvas for visitors and onlookers to come by and color with her and her mom. And of course, the location is hidden somewhere on the page.

Either from the ‘international flair’ to the contrast of thick and thin lines (“No one wants to spend a century coloring one page,” Freeman said), she draws a crowd.

At an event at the BookExpo America in Chicago, despite sitting between personalities such as Marcia Clark and Kenny Loggins, the line to color was enormous.

“Everyone just wants to color,” Freeman said. “It is very peaceful – it is for everyone, and it is relaxing.”

Freeman explained that the word “shalom” in Hebrew has three definitions – hello, goodbye and peace.

“In our world right now, I feel like if we could have hello, goodbye and peace it would be a better world,” Freeman said.

Ketubah artist

Freeman is primarily a ketubah artist, which is an artwork of a Jewish wedding “contract.”

Her versions are contemporary, with Hebrew on one side and the language of their choice, typically English, on the other, and are one-of-a-kind for each couple.

“It is artwork that says, ‘I will love you forever,’” Freeman explained.

She learned the language after studying it for five years at Hebrew school and graduated from St. Louis Park in 1971.

Freeman was an art major at the University of Colorado – where she met her husband – when a professor suggest she make her own ketubah for their marriage.

It incorporated their hobbies, interests and places that they held dear, and it still hangs prominently in her bedroom.

“When the first one was done, I vowed I would never make another,” Freeman said. “Like the pain of childbirth, I forgot.”

A while later, a close friend would make one that decades later turned into thousands of ketubahs for marriages – Jewish or not.

The evidence still resides in the shelves of photos of her ketubahs and Hebrew dictionaries in her basement studio in Edina, including photos from married couples who send photos of them posing with their marriage contracts.

Due to the unique style and being the only artist to make “4th dimension” ketubah sculptures, her artwork has been commissioned and featured internationally.

“Everything falls in your lap when you have a style,” Freeman said.

She has shared her artwork with U.S. senators, diplomats and presented a ketubah on behalf of the state of Minnesota to a former Israel Prime

Minister Ahud Olmert for Israel’s 50th year.

Her stained glass rendition of the Tree of Life is housed in the Sholom Community Chapel in St. Paul.

Freeman even has a ketubah in the Minneapolis Institute of Art titled “Ketubah 2000.”

“I’m on the same floor as Vincent Van Gogh,” Freeman said. “It says ‘1953 – .’ I feel cool because I’m alive.”

Formerly an art teacher, Freeman has dabbled in just about every medium from jewelry, ceramic, pottery, charcoal, water color, stained glass and even crayon.

“I’ve painted on everything,” Freeman said.

She especially appreciates air brushing, because the overspray makes another piece of artwork – two pieces in one effort.

Freeman emphasized that the coloring book was meant for all, including those who haven’t seen a Hebrew character before in their lives.

“If you have ever eaten a bagel, you are Jewish enough to appreciate this book,” Freeman joked, adding seriously that she thought Christmas and Hanukkah falling so close this year is fitting and unifying – for every generation.

“L’Dor Vador” is available in person at the Barnes & Noble in Bloomington, or online at Target, Walmart, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Contact Ethan Groothuis at [email protected]