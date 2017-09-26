Highway 169 re-opening a month ahead of schedule

< > Minnetonka City Councilmember Brad Wiersum addressed construction representatives, state officials and media personnel at the Sept. 22 ribbon-cutting ceremony. “The three cities – Hopkins, Edina and Minnetonka – worked very well together. That’s not a surprise to anybody who’s involved in city government because our cities work together intentionally and we have great collaboration and I think this improvement to the west metro area is huge for all of us. But I think working together to get through the challenges of this project has been a particular high watermark in our working together,” he said. (Photo courtesy of City of Minnetonka)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Ames Construction representatives, local and state government officials and media personnel Sept. 22 in honor of the early completion of the Highway 169 construction project. The highway is expected to re-open to drivers at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27.

From January to September, MnDOT updated the infrastructure on Highway 169 between Highways 55 and 62. This work included replacing the Nine Mile Creek bridge with a causeway, lengthening the acceleration and deceleration lanes to improve safety of ramps at Cedar Lake Road, improving pedestrian accessibility at intersections throughout the corridor and repairing pavement, noise walls and concrete barriers. The total project cost came to $64 million.

MnDOT district engineer Scott McBride said the biggest challenge of the project was detouring the average of 90,000 vehicles that used the highway every day. He noted that the project’s estimated timeline was once at two to three years, but instead took one construction season. his was made possible in part by extending construction workers’ work and weekend hours, according to Alex Carlin, construction project manager. The highway was originally in talks to be replaced by 2020, but was done earlier due to accelerated deterioration.