Letter: Vote yes for the Edina schools referendum

To the Editor:

We are voting yes for the referendum in Edina this fall and encourage our neighbors to do the same because we strongly believe in sustaining the superior level of education that our children and their classmates experience at school each day. As active parents at Countryside and in the district, we have seen first hand the daily magic that happens in the classrooms across Edina.

As an alumna, Jen is proud to see the tradition of quality continue in our schools. It is important to us that our community show that we continue to value education and that we are willing to fund the schools accordingly. This referendum will allow us to continue to hire and maintain excellent teachers and sustain the programs that make our schools a wonderful place to learn.

A no vote will mean immediate and significant cuts that will directly impact all of our children and will have a longer-term impact on our community and its homeowners.

We acknowledge that as with any large organization, Edina Public Schools have areas for improvement. However, we have witnessed the desire of our administrators and staff to improve our schools and collaborate with parents and community members to determine growth areas, and we are impressed by the continued interest in finding creative ways to make our schools better for every child.

We believe in the future of Edina Public Schools and the importance of funding them at a competitive level, while ensuring that all of our kids are learning to be successful in a safe and innovative environment.

Sumner and Jen Musolf

Edina