Letter: It’s time for Erica Allenburg on the Edina School Board

To the Editor:

Prior to dedicating her time and energy to district volunteerism (and winning this year’s Connecting With Kids Leadership Award from the Edina Community Foundation), Edina School Board candidate Erica Allenburg was a Six Sigma certified professional with GE Capital. As such, she is well-versed in data collection, analysis, decision making and process improvement. We believe she will exercise that experience on day one of her tenure on the Edina School Board.

That is just one of the many reasons we want to encourage the community to vote for Allenburg in Edina’s Nov. 7 school board election. Aside from her vast district program leadership experience for such varied organizations as the Edina Football Association and Edina’s A Better Chance, we feel Allenburg is most qualified to carefully steward the many resources that keep our schools and students thriving.

Allenburg brings a background and commitment to thoughtful analysis and an eye for benchmarking and measurement. Her place on the Edina School Board will further a culture of continuous improvement for our students and educators, and usher in a new era of transparency and accountability for the community.

In the end, the Edina School Board’s work is based on what we, the community and electorate, believe is best for our children and students. The details and processes involved in fulfilling that mission are not glamorous, but vitally important to bolstering trust in a system in which we are all very invested.

Vote Erica Allenburg for Edina School Board on Nov. 7, 2017.

Larry and Amy Olson

Edina