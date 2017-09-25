Edina apartment’s smoke alarm was disconnected in cooking fire

A resident of an apartment on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue was not aware of a fire in the unit until alarms were sounded Sept. 18, according to a news release from the city of Edina.

The Edina Fire-Rescue & Inspections Department was called to the apartment building at 12:06 p.m. after smoke was spotted coming into the hallway from an apartment unit. The property manager pulled the fire alarm, but the occupant of the unit extinguished the fire before crews arrived. There were no injuries.

A smoke detector had been disconnected, responders learned. Fire Inspector Brian Hanrahan reminds residents that smoke alarms should never be tampered with, should be tested once a month, and replaced every 10 years.

The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking, in keeping with the norm. Cooking is the number-one cause of home fires and injuries, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Hanrahan urges vigilance in the kitchen. “Always remain alert and keep an eye on what you’re cooking, especially when frying foods,” he said. “Also, keep anything that can catch fire – oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels – away from the stove.”

– Compiled by Andrew Wig