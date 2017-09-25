Bloomington Board of Education candidates invited to forum

School board candidates have been invited to next week’s Bloomington Progressive Issues Forum.

The Bloomington Board of Education election in November features 11 candidates seeking three seats on the board. They have been invited to speak and answer questions 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Davanni’s Restaurant, 8605 Lyndale Ave., Bloomington. A dinner social begins at 5:30 p.m.

The 11 school board candidates are incumbents Tom Bennett, Jim Sorum and Dawn Steigauf, along with challengers Beth Beebe, John Moravec, Julie Morse, Michael Poke, Paige Rohman, Dan Stirratt, Jane Stoa and Marcia Sytsma.

Info: [email protected]