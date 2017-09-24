Letter: School district is a worthy investment

To the editor:

When did we stop seeing kids as cute and energetic grade-schoolers, or eager-to-learn and ready to take on the world middle- and high-schoolers, and start seeing them as tax burdens?

Our names are Paul and Melinda Batz, and we are empty nesters. Here is why we are supporting the Bloomington school district’s operating referendum:

Twenty-six years ago we moved to Bloomington for the quality of the community and schools. We enrolled our children in the district because of the energy and commitment of the teachers, the innovative programs and the caring school staff. From elementary to middle school to senior high, our kids had a great academic experience.

Extracurricular opportunities were abundant and very important to our kids’ growth, and they benefited tremendously through experiences including show choir, student council, theater, golf and soccer.

The parent volunteers and PTA-supported activities gave our children the opportunity to learn, grow and succeed in a very competitive and well-regarded college. Today they are successful and contributing members of society because of a good start.

We, as a proud community, must continue to invest in our excellent school system. This is our community and theses are our schools, among the finest in the state. An additional investment of 28 cents per day for the owners of a median-value home ($230,000) will reap a great return for our community. Strong schools mean higher property values, and help to draw new families to Bloomington.

Please vote “yes” on Nov. 7, and continue the tradition of excellent schools.

Paul and Melinda Batz

Bloomington