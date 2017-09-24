Letter: Re-elect Lisa O’Brien to the Edina School Board

To the Editor:

Lisa O’Brien has served Edina voters for four years on the Edina School Board. We are lucky as a community that she is running for re-election to serve us for four more.

Our school board needs members who can partner with the Edina superintendent and administration and yet hold them deeply accountable for the decisions they make for our students’ academics, their transportation and our tax dollars. Lisa has been at the forefront of a shift in how transparency and data is being demanded by the board (on your behalf). Her continued vigilance and thoughtfulness for the next four years – together with a new era in school administration – is exactly what the students, families, staff and residents of Edina need to ensure the continuous improvement of Edina Public Schools.

Lisa is committed to putting students’ academic experience first, demanding that all programs and facilities – both existing and newly proposed – have a demonstrated purpose that is consistent with the goals and needs of our community. Our students’ years spent in Edina Public Schools are critical, both for their academic and personal growth and for the future of our city, country and our world.

Lisa has been a tireless advocate for a data-driven approach for Edina Schools’ administrators, teachers and for the school board itself. She understands that no department, no budget, no administrator is above scrutiny, and is willing to act on our behalf to demand that all programs and facilities are operating under best practices.

Our school board is tasked with extracting rigor from our EPS administrators, and Lisa O’Brien is ready to continue leading that charge on our behalf. I encourage you to vote for her on Nov. 7.

Leslie Iyer

Edina