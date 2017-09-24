Letter: Lisa O’Brien a trusted leader, problem-solver

To the Editor:

I am writing to you today to let you know that a good friend of mine, Lisa O’Brien, is running for the Edina school board. Lisa and I have served on the Greater Minneapolis Crisis Nursery Board together for the past 10 years.

She has served most recently as vice chair of the board on the executive committee. Lisa is a bright, well-respected and trusted leader. She is a problem-solver, always willing to embrace change and find new ways to collaborate. Lisa and her husband Jerry have three children in the Edina school system and have been involved and dedicated parents.

I wholeheartedly endorse Lisa’s candidacy for school board.

Patty Murphy

Edina