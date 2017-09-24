Letter: Ellen Jones, a proven leader for Edina School Board

To the Editor:

You get to know someone very well over 14 years, as your children move from the tender age of kindergarten to the ready-to-spread-their-wings senior year. Such is the case with Ellen Jones.

Serving as room parents together at Highlands Elementary, Ellen’s dedication to Edina Schools quickly became clear. Smart and hard-working, no task was too small and no challenge too big. As I worked side-by-side with Ellen on innumerable classroom and band projects, she was expanding her role as a guiding force in the district, assuming volunteer leadership roles with Edina Schools’ academic and extracurricular programs and the greater community.

Her innovative thinking, financial acumen, collaborative spirit and hard work has measurably benefited academic programming as well as the fundraising efforts for the fine arts and athletic programs of Edina Schools.

Ellen cares deeply about supporting the needs of every student to learn, grow and achieve his or her potential in a healthy, respectful environment.

I believe that her commitment to ensure continued preparation of students for successful post-secondary academic and career experiences is a critical component of her platform. As the parent of a college junior, I’ve seen the benefit of the quality education Edina provides.

I know that Ellen will be responsive to the ever-evolving skill-set needed for tomorrow’s workforce, will be balanced in guiding innovation and will remain true to the proven success and continuity of Edina’s core academic programs. I believe these principles are imperative to the future success of our students.

I look forward to voting for Ellen on Nov. 7.

Sue Sorenson Lee

Edina